Peterka, Krebs, and Benson showcasing their chemistry on the ice 

Buffalo Sabres coach Don Granato was pleased with the energy his newly formed line of JJ Peterka, Peyton Krebs, and Zach Benson brought in Buffalo’s 4-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Monday.

The trio put together a dominant performance on the ice together as the Sabres held a 19-6 edge in shot attempts and an 11-2 advantage in scoring chances while the line was on the ice at 5-on-5, according to Natural Stat Trick.

“Great energy,” Granato said. “Their belief system is very strong, they’re very hungry. They’re dialed in on creating their next opportunity and jumping on their next opportunity. I think their mindset’s been really, very strong.”

Peterka, Krebs, and Benson skated on a line once again during the Sabres’ practice at KeyBank Center on Tuesday, after which Krebs shared how much he has enjoyed playing with his new linemates.

“It’s been great,” Krebs said. “Obviously, they’re two really skilled players. I think last game we had some good chemistry. I’m starting to know where JJ likes to be, know where Benny likes to be.

“For me, I try to be a direct player. JJ has that craftiness that can be shifty, and Benny works those plays down low, really smart. So, I think it’s a good balance and everything you need in a line, and it’s a lot of fun.”