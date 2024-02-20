Peterka, Krebs, and Benson showcasing their chemistry on the ice 

News and notes from Tuesday's practice at KeyBank Center.

By Katelyn Kardaman
Sabres.com

Buffalo Sabres coach Don Granato was pleased with the energy his newly formed line of JJ Peterka, Peyton Krebs, and Zach Benson brought in Buffalo’s 4-3 loss to the Anaheim Ducks on Monday.

The trio put together a dominant performance on the ice together as the Sabres held a 19-6 edge in shot attempts and an 11-2 advantage in scoring chances while the line was on the ice at 5-on-5, according to Natural Stat Trick.

“Great energy,” Granato said. “Their belief system is very strong, they’re very hungry. They’re dialed in on creating their next opportunity and jumping on their next opportunity. I think their mindset’s been really, very strong.”

Peterka, Krebs, and Benson skated on a line once again during the Sabres’ practice at KeyBank Center on Tuesday, after which Krebs shared how much he has enjoyed playing with his new linemates.

“It’s been great,” Krebs said. “Obviously, they’re two really skilled players. I think last game we had some good chemistry. I’m starting to know where JJ likes to be, know where Benny likes to be.

“For me, I try to be a direct player. JJ has that craftiness that can be shifty, and Benny works those plays down low, really smart. So, I think it’s a good balance and everything you need in a line, and it’s a lot of fun.”

Don Granato addresses the media

Following practice, Benson echoed Krebs’ thoughts, emphasizing how the three players complement one another.

“We had a great game. It was a blast,” he said. “You know, they’re both highly skilled and we all think the game alike. We all find each other. We have different qualities that I think really mesh with each other and you saw that last night.”

The line contributed a goal in the second period against the Ducks after Krebs drew a penalty in the offensive zone. The Sabres kept possession during the delayed penalty as Peterka stickhandled through the Anaheim defense to send a pass to Henri Jokiharju, who ripped a shot from the point that was deflected into the net by Benson.

Zach Benson ties game at 3-3

Benson thought the game was a good building block for his line, but shared they want more heading into the team’s two-game road trip, which kicks off Wednesday in Montreal.

“I think we probably should have walked out of there with more than one goal for our line,” he said. “So, that’s one thing we definitely got to work, just bearing down. … I think this next game tomorrow night, we’re really looking to get a couple.”

Krebs said the key to sustaining success as a line will be keeping the game simple, direct, and having fun without overcomplicating anything.

Here’s more from practice.

1. Victor Olofsson missed Tuesday’s practice with an illness and will not make the trip to Montreal and Columbus, Granato announced.

Here’s how the group lined up in his absence:

Forwards

53 Jeff Skinner – 72 Tage Thompson – 89 Alex Tuch

9 Zach Benson – 19 Peyton Krebs – 77 JJ Peterka

12 Jordan Greenway – 24 Dylan Cozens – 37 Casey Mittelstadt

50 Eric Robinson – 28 Zemgus Girgensons – 21 Kyle Okposo

Defensemen

26 Rasmus Dahlin – 10 Henri Jokiharju

78 Jacob Bryson – 75 Connor Clifton

33 Ryan Johnson – 6 Erik Johnson/38 Kale Clague

Goalies

1 Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen

31 Eric Comrie

2. Defensemen Rasmus Dahlin and Henri Jokiharju have also showcased their chemistry as they have been paired together in each of Buffalo’s last six games.

Granato has been impressed with how both players have fed off of each other to find success.

“They’re in a groove together moving as a pair, complementing each other, communicating better,” he said. “… Through practices and repetitions, I think they read situations in tandem very well.”

The duo has not only demonstrated its defensive ability but also its talent in the offensive zone. In the last six games, the Sabres have outshot opponents 59-28 when the pair has been on the ice together at 5-on-5. Dahlin and Jokiharju have combined for 35 of those shots in that span, including 27 shots from Dahlin.

Dahlin has posted a plus-4 rating and four points (1+3) in six games during the month of February while skating an NHL-best 28:25 of ice time per game in that span. Jokiharju has recorded three points (1+2), a plus-5 rating, and has averaged 22:58 of ice time in his last six contests.

3. Jokiharju skated a career-high 27:29 against Anaheim and recorded the primary assist on Benson’s goal after scoring the game-winning overtime goal in Minnesota on Saturday.

Granato has seen the 24-year-old’s confidence and decisiveness grow in response to the challenge the coaching staff gave him while he served as a healthy scratch in a handful of games during December and January.

“His reads are much better, and the last part was being very decisive was something we felt he could make quick improvement on, and he has,” Granato said. “He’s maturing. … I think he’s playing the best hockey that he’s played in the time that I’ve seen in the National Hockey League.”

4. The Sabres welcomed their dads and father figures to KeyBank Center on Monday to kick off their Dads’ Trip on home ice.

The group got together for a photo prior to practice before heading out of town for the two-game road swing.

Benson, 18, has enjoyed having his father along to experience a week in his life in the NHL during his rookie season.

“It’s really cool to have him here and kind of see what I go through on a daily basis,” Benson said.

While his dad has enjoyed getting to know the other dads and father figures around the Sabres’ locker room, Benson believes his dad will get pretty quiet come game time.

“I think when the game is on, he’s going to be laser focused. I know he’s always telling me that he hates to talk when he watches hockey, so I’m sure he’ll be laser focused. But in the intermissions, I’m sure he’ll be chatting them up, for sure.”

dads' trip

