Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Canadiens

Devon Levi will start in his hometown for the 1st time in the NHL.

20230104 Preview Web
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

MONTREAL – Devon Levi grew up attending games at Bell Centre, listening to stories from his father about the long and rich history of the Montreal Canadiens. He wore his father’s Ken Dryden replica mask while tending goal in the streets of Dollard-des-Ormeaux, the Montreal suburb where Levi was raised.

Levi will start in goal for the Buffalo Sabres in Montreal on Thursday, his first NHL game in his hometown. The rookie goaltender was the last player off the ice following the morning skate.

“It’s been super special,” he said. “Coming back home, having some friends and family in the building tonight, it will be really cool.”

Pregame coverage on MSG/MSG+ begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7. Radio coverage can be found on WGR 550.

1. The lineup

The Sabres held an optional morning skate that did not include line rushes. Coach Don Granato said there are game-time decisions at both forward and defense.

Buffalo will be without captain Kyle Okposo, who is considered week to week after sustaining a lower-body injury in Ottawa on Sunday.

Granato adresses the media.

2. Levi's homecoming

Levi spent the morning skate soaking in the atmosphere in preparation for what is typically a raucous crowd in Montreal.  

“I’ve been in this building a few times, watching Carey Price, watching hockey games growing up,” he said. “It was cool to be on the ice this time, be in the crease. I’m just really looking forward to tonight.”

The crowd should include a large number of people in attendance to see Levi play.

“It’s a whole bunch of different people,” Levi said. “Some people have been reaching out, some haven’t just to let me focus. I’m gonna see after the game tonight, but I’m sure a lot of people will turn out.”

Levi addresses the media.

3. Hot against the Habs

Jeff Skinner has 25 points (14+11) in 15 games against the Canadiens as a member of the Sabres, including goals in both head-to-head matchups this season.

Skinner has had five-point games in Montreal in each of the past two seasons. He scored a career-high four goals and added an assist on Feb. 13, 2022, then matched that total with a two-goal, three-assist outing on Nov. 22 of last season.

4. NHL All-Star announcement

The NHL will announce the first 32 players – one from each club – selected to the All-Star Game during ESPN’s coverage of Penguins vs. Bruins, which begins at 7 p.m. Fan voting to determine the final 12 players selected will begin on X (formerly Twitter), NHL.com/Vote, and the NHL app following the announcement.

Stay tuned to Sabres.com and the team’s social media channels for coverage of Buffalo’s All-Star selection.

5. Scouting the Canadiens

The Sabres are 0-1-1 in two meetings with the Canadiens this season, both of which were played in Buffalo. The two teams meet again in Montreal on Feb. 21.

The Canadiens are coming off a 4-3 win in Dallas on Tuesday, which snapped a three-game losing streak. They sit three points ahead of the Sabres in the Atlantic Division standings at 16-16-5.

Nick Suzuki leads Montreal in goals (12), assists (22), and points (34). Jake Allen will start in goal.

