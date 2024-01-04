Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Canadiens

MONTREAL – Devon Levi grew up attending games at Bell Centre, listening to stories from his father about the long and rich history of the Montreal Canadiens. He wore his father’s Ken Dryden replica mask while tending goal in the streets of Dollard-des-Ormeaux, the Montreal suburb where Levi was raised.

Levi will start in goal for the Buffalo Sabres in Montreal on Thursday, his first NHL game in his hometown. The rookie goaltender was the last player off the ice following the morning skate.

“It’s been super special,” he said. “Coming back home, having some friends and family in the building tonight, it will be really cool.”

Pregame coverage on MSG/MSG+ begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7. Radio coverage can be found on WGR 550.

1. The lineup

The Sabres held an optional morning skate that did not include line rushes. Coach Don Granato said there are game-time decisions at both forward and defense.

Buffalo will be without captain Kyle Okposo, who is considered week to week after sustaining a lower-body injury in Ottawa on Sunday.