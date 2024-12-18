At the Horn | Canadiens 6 - Sabres 1

Dylan Cozens scored the lone goal in the loss to Montreal.

At the Horn
By Jourdon LaBarber
Sabres.com

Dylan Cozens scored the lone goal for the Buffalo Sabres in a 6-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Tuesday.

The Canadiens scored four goals during the second period, including two from Patrik Laine to complete a hat trick. Joel Armia, Juraj Slafkovsky, and Josh Anderson also added goals while Sam Montembault made 20 saves.

Laine scored all three of his goals with the Canadiens on the power play – including the latter two during 5-on-3 advantages.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 15 saves on 21 shots through two periods before giving way to James Reimer, who stopped 6 shots in relief.

The loss extended Buffalo’s winless streak to 11 games at 0-8-3.

HOW IT HAPPENED

First Period

Joel Armia pounced on a rebound off the end boards to put the Canadiens on the board 19 seconds into the contest. Laine doubled the lead 6:07 later with his first goal of the game, a one-timer from the left circle on the power play.

The Canadiens finished the period with an 11-3 lead in shots.

Second Period

Cozens buried an early shot from the high slot to cut into the deficit, but the Canadiens responded with four goals – three of which were scored in a span of 5:01 – to carry a 6-1 lead into the second intermission.

Juraj Slafkovsky ignited the run 5:54 into the period when he retrieved a rebound behind the Buffalo net and banked a shot off of Luukkonen’s back. Penalty trouble paved the way for the next two goals, both of which were scored by Laine on 5-on-3 power plays.

Bowen Byram was assessed the first penalty of the period for slashing. The Sabres came within 33 seconds of killing that penalty before Alex Tuch was called for high-sticking, giving the Canadiens the two-man advantage. Laine scored quickly on a one-timer from the left circle.

With Tuch still serving his penalty, Cozens was called for delay of game after sending the puck over the glass in the defensive zone. Laine once again buried a 5-on-3 one-timer.

Anderson buried a pass through the blue paint to extend the lead to 6-1 with 45 seconds left in the period.

Dylan Cozens scores his 7th of the season

Third Period

The Sabres earned a 5-on-3 power play of their own after Zach Benson and Owen Power drew penalties, but they were held off the board.

GAME HIGHLIGHTS

FINAL | Canadiens 6 - Sabres 1

UP NEXT

The Sabres return home to host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Friday. The game will be streamed exclusively on ESPN+ and Hulu beginning at 7 p.m. Tickets are available here.

