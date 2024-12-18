At the Horn | Canadiens 6 - Sabres 1

Dylan Cozens scored the lone goal for the Buffalo Sabres in a 6-1 loss to the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Tuesday.

The Canadiens scored four goals during the second period, including two from Patrik Laine to complete a hat trick. Joel Armia, Juraj Slafkovsky, and Josh Anderson also added goals while Sam Montembault made 20 saves.

Laine scored all three of his goals with the Canadiens on the power play – including the latter two during 5-on-3 advantages.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 15 saves on 21 shots through two periods before giving way to James Reimer, who stopped 6 shots in relief.

The loss extended Buffalo’s winless streak to 11 games at 0-8-3.