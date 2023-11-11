Levi's 33 saves help Sabres to 'gut-check' victory over Wild

News Feed

buffalo sabres vs minnesota wild november 10 at the horn recap jeff skinner jj peterka henri jokiharju highlights

At the Horn | Sabres 3 – Wild 2
buffalo sabres minnesota wild game preview matt savoie nhl debut dylan cozens alex tuch updates

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Wild
buffalo sabres game night vs minnesota wild how to watch players to watch hockey fights cancer night

Game Night | Sabres vs. Wild
buffalo sabres practice report november 9 mattias samuelsson eric comrie return to practice alex tuch matt savoie don granato

Practice Report | Samuelsson, Comrie feeling good in return to practice
buffalo sabres practice report dylan cozens returns to practice upper body injury ryan johnson rasmus dahlin don granato

Practice Report | Cozens returns to practice with Sabres in non-contact jersey
buffalo sabres expand partnership with haseks heroes in the learn to play program

Sabres to expand partnership with Hasek's Heroes 
buffalo sabres at carolina hurricanes postgame report casey mittelstadt streak owen power 100th career game alex tuch rasmus dahlin goals

Sabres earn hard-fought point in OT loss to Hurricanes
buffalo sabres at carolina hurricanes at the horn game recap highlights postgame comments november 7

At the Horn | Hurricanes 3 – Sabres 2 (OT) 
buffalo sabres carolina hurricanes preview lineup starting goaltender ryan johnson

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Hurricanes
buffalo sabres versus carolina hurricanes november 7 how to watch players to watch the road ahead

Game Night | Sabres at Hurricanes
buffalo sabres practice report savoie recalled injury updates ryan johnson jordan greenway

Practice Report | Savoie taking things day by day as he returns to practice with Sabres
buffalo sabres transactions matt savoie recalled from conditioning assignment brandon biro placed on injured reserve

Sabres recall Savoie from conditioning loan, place Biro on IR
buffalo sabres sharpen up november 6 this weeks top headlines hockey fights cancer night 

Sharpen Up | How Mittelstadt's strong start stacks up against NHL leaders and more top storylines 
buffalo sabres at toronto maple leafs postgame report alex tuch game winning goal ryan johnson first nhl point don granato

Tuch scores twice in 3rd period as Sabres win back-and-forth affair in Toronto
buffalo sabres at toronto maple leafs at the horn recap highlights postgame comments don granato

At the Horn | Sabres 6 – Maple Leafs 4
buffalo sabres recall defenseman ryan johnson rochester americans

Sabres recall Johnson from Rochester
buffalo sabres toronto maple leafs preview lineup starting goaltender 

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Maple Leafs
buffalo sabres game night at toronto maple leafs how to watch players to watch november 4

Game Night | Sabres at Maple Leafs

Levi's 33 saves help Sabres to 'gut-check' victory over Wild

JJ Peterka and Jeff Skinner each had 2 points in the win.

MicrosoftTeams-image (35)
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Devon Levi caught a glimpse of Kirill Kaprizov in the slot and simply let his instincts take over.

The Sabres were protecting a one goal lead with less than three minutes to play when Kaprizov – already with a goal under his belt – found the puck on his stick in front of the Buffalo net. Levi, positioned on the right post as Mats Zuccarello carried the puck on the rush, dashed to his left and made the save.

The play was one of 33 saves Levi made Friday and a microcosm of the Sabres’ bend-but-not-break performance in their 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild inside KeyBank Center.

“I don’t know how it got there, but there again, it was just a reactionary save,” Levi said. “I think my butt may have been touching the ground. Just trying to close the five-hole. Then again, guys got the rebound and cleared it. Great job by the boys.”

Highlights from Sabres 3-2 win

Henri Jokiharju opened the scoring for the Sabres while Jeff Skinner and JJ Peterka each had a goal and an assist. Levi, meanwhile, served as a last line of defense against a Wild team that entered the night ranked 10th in scoring per game and fourth in even-strength goals.

The rookie goaltender twice battled through screens to stop quick shots from Zuccarello on the power play. He made a sprawling glove save against Marco Rossi on a 2-on-1 rush with the game tied early in the second period. Each time, he leaned on his instincts.

“Went out, competed, kind of dropped the technical aspect of the game and just kind of tried to keep the puck out of the net,” Levi said. “So, it was just fun. The boys played really well.

“We shut it down at the end. Not many scoring opportunities just because the guys were blocking everything. It was hard for me to see because there was so much going on in front of the net, but the guys did a great job keeping it out. It was fun.”

Devon Levi makes a spectacular save

When Kaprizov attempted a last-ditch shot from the point with 13 seconds remaining, Levi saw it through traffic and calmly covered the puck for a whistle.

“Devon played very well obviously,” Granato said. “… That’s what good goaltenders do.”

Granato echoed Levi in complimenting the job done by defenders in front of the net. The Sabres blocked 22 shots and boxed out around their goaltender, allowing him clear lanes of vision and preventing the Wild from pouncing on rebounds.

“I thought it was, in the end, a hell of a gut-check for our guys and they pushed through,” Granato said.

Here’s more from the Sabres’ seventh win of the season.

1. Peterka assisted on Skinner’s goal to give the Sabres the lead with 58 seconds remaining in the second period, then scored what would stand as the winner 3:33 into the third.

Peterka initiated the first goal by poking the puck free in the neutral zone, sending Skinner on a breakaway:

Jeff Skinner gives the Sabres a 2-1 lead

“Great play by JJ, obviously, to sort of anticipate and poke the puck, and then I was able to get behind their D because he kind of poked it by them,” Skinner said.

Tage Thompson drove the puck behind the Minnesota goal line on the rush and then passed to Peterka in front for the winner:

JJ Peterka makes it 3-1

Peterka has six goals and 10 points in 14 games this season.

2. Matt Savoie made his NHL debut and skated 3:55. His parents, Scott and Jody, made the trip from Alberta to see their son play.

“I haven’t seen my parents since August when I left, so they took the red eye last night and got here in the morning,” Savoie said. “It was a bit of a hectic travel day for them last night but it was special to see them again.”

3. The Sabres held Hockey Fights Cancer Night in partnership with Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center. Sophia LaBorde, a 13-year-old patient at Roswell, was honored during a pregame ceremony.

Learn more about Sophia and her inspirational story in the video below.

Meet Sophia

4. Players were joined by patients from Roswell Park as they arrived at KeyBank Center for a purple carpet experience. Check out photos of the Sabres and their guests of honor in the gallery below:

HFC | Purple Carpet Arrivals

HFC | Purple Carpet Arrivals

November 10, 2023

Up next

The Sabres conclude the back-to-back set in Pittsburgh on Saturday. Coverage on MSG/MSG+ begins at 7 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7:30.