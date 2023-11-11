Levi's 33 saves help Sabres to 'gut-check' victory over Wild

Devon Levi caught a glimpse of Kirill Kaprizov in the slot and simply let his instincts take over.

The Sabres were protecting a one goal lead with less than three minutes to play when Kaprizov – already with a goal under his belt – found the puck on his stick in front of the Buffalo net. Levi, positioned on the right post as Mats Zuccarello carried the puck on the rush, dashed to his left and made the save.

The play was one of 33 saves Levi made Friday and a microcosm of the Sabres’ bend-but-not-break performance in their 3-2 victory over the Minnesota Wild inside KeyBank Center.

“I don’t know how it got there, but there again, it was just a reactionary save,” Levi said. “I think my butt may have been touching the ground. Just trying to close the five-hole. Then again, guys got the rebound and cleared it. Great job by the boys.”