Savoie considered week to week with upper-body injury

News Feed

buffalo sabres training camp goaltender preview devon levi ukko pekka luukkonen eric comrie

Camp Preview | Familiar faces, added depth at goaltender
buffalo sabres announce 2023 training camp roster tage thompson zach benson jeff skinner devon levi

Sabres announce 2023 training camp roster 
buffalo sabres training camp preview defensemen to watch owen power rasmus dahlin connor clifton

Camp Preview | 3 storylines to follow on the blue line 
buffalo sabres prospects challenge vs pittsburgh tyson kozak physical presence

Kozak a physical presence in Prospects Challenge finale
buffalo sabres training camp preview forwards roster casey mittelstadt tage thompson alex tuch 

Camp Preview | 3 storylines to follow at forward
prospects challenge recap highlights buffalo sabres new jersey devils isak rosen 

Rosen's all-around game translating to offensive success at Prospects Challenge
buffalo sabres blue and gold scrimmage sept 23 open to public keybank center

Sabres to host Blue and Gold Scrimmage at KeyBank Center 
buffalo sabres prospects challenge win over montreal matt savoie 

'Elite competitor' | Savoie scores pair of highlight-reel goals in win over Canadiens
buffalo sabres prospects challenge matchup versus montreal canadiens sept 15

Game Preview | Buffalo opens Prospects Challenge slate against Montreal
buffalo sabres prospects notebook zach benson matt savoie showcasing chemistry

Prospects Notebook | Benson, Savoie showcasing chemistry at Sabres rookie camp 
buffalo sabres buffalo common council honor rick jeanneret trailblazing sign

Sabres, Buffalo Common Council to dedicate Trailblazing Sign to Rick Jeanneret
buffalo sabres prospects challenge news jiri kulich matt savoie lineup

Prospects Notebook | Kulich embracing camp following 'explosive' summer
buffalo sabres terry pegula statement

Statement from Sabres owner Terry Pegula
buffalo sabres prospects challenge roster zach benson jiri kulich matt savoie isak rosen

Sabres announce 2023 Prospects Challenge roster
buffalo sabres season kick off luncheon announcement 2023 october 9

Sabres Season Kick-Off Luncheon will take place on October 9
buffalo sabres black and red third jersey schedule 2023 2024 season 

Sabres to wear black and red third jerseys 15 times this season
buffalo sabres 2023 2024 theme nights

Sabres announce 2023-24 theme nights
what to expect 2023 buffalo sabres fan fest info

What to expect at Sabres Fan Fest on Saturday, Sept. 16

Savoie considered week to week with upper-body injury

Forward has not been ruled out for training camp

MicrosoftTeams-image (20)

Matt Savoie is considered week to week with an upper-body injury, Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams announced Thursday ahead of the team's first practice of training camp.

Savoie sustained the injury during the opening minute of Buffalo’s Prospects Challenge finale against Pittsburgh on Monday. Adams said imaging revealed the “best-case scenario” for the 19-year-old but added that the team will be cautious not to rush his recovery.

“I think there’s a chance (he skates in training camp),” Adams said. “I don’t think this week is likely and then we’ll kind of re-evaluate. I know he’s begging, but we’ll have to kind of take it week by week here.”

The Sabres drafted Savoie with the ninth-overall pick last summer. He had 95 points (38+57) in 62 games for a Winnipeg team that finished last season atop the WHL standings, then made his AHL debut for Rochester during its AHL Eastern Conference Final series against Hershey.

Due to the transfer agreement between the NHL and CHL, Savoie can either make the Sabres roster or return to the WHL this season. He opened camp with a strong first two games at the Prospects Challenge, including a two-goal performance in the opener against New Jersey.

“From a playing standpoint, I loved the way he was skating, competing,” Adams said. “Really impactful shift to shift through the rookie tournament.”

Adams also announced that forward Viktor Neuchev and defenseman Vsevolod Komarov will miss the first practice of training camp due to minor injuries. Komarov missed the entirety of the Prospects Challenge but was on the ice for a rehab skate Thursday. Neuchev is considered day to day.