Savoie considered week to week with upper-body injury

Matt Savoie is considered week to week with an upper-body injury, Sabres general manager Kevyn Adams announced Thursday ahead of the team's first practice of training camp.

Savoie sustained the injury during the opening minute of Buffalo’s Prospects Challenge finale against Pittsburgh on Monday. Adams said imaging revealed the “best-case scenario” for the 19-year-old but added that the team will be cautious not to rush his recovery.

“I think there’s a chance (he skates in training camp),” Adams said. “I don’t think this week is likely and then we’ll kind of re-evaluate. I know he’s begging, but we’ll have to kind of take it week by week here.”