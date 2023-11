The Buffalo Sabres have assigned forward Lukas Rousek to the Rochester Americans and placed forward Tage Thompson on injured reserve, the team announced Friday.

Forward Zach Benson and goaltender Eric Comrie have been activated from injured reserve. Both are expected to play against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night.

Thompson is considered week to week after sustaining an upper-body injury against Boston on Tuesday. Rousek has six points (2+4) in eight games with Rochester this season.