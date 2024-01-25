Peterka's career-best night fuels Sabres' comeback victory in LA

“He was just skating, skating, skating, all over the ice,” Alex Tuch said. “The puck was finding him, but he was just working, competing, and he made a couple really good defensive plays too, I thought. He played that full 200-foot game and that’s something that we’re going to need out of him. He showed he’s more than capable of it and obviously he netted a couple of big goals for us, too.”

Peterka fed Dylan Cozens on the rush, then buried the rebound off Cozens’ shot to put the Sabres on the board and erase a 1-0 deficit 5:01 into the contest.

The Kings tacked on two goals from Adrian Kempe and Pierre Luc-Dubois to pull ahead 3-1 heading into the first intermission. Peterka responded once again, this time with a breakaway goal set up by a forced turnover and a diving pass from linemate Jack Quinn.

Peterka’s second goal ignited a run of four unanswered by the Sabres. Quinn tied the game with a shot from the high slot 2:08 later, then Tuch buried the winner 5:49 into the third period. Cozens added Buffalo’s fifth goal, assisted by an entry pass from Peterka.

Quinn finished the game with a goal and two assists, which also marked the first three-point game of his career.

The common denominator for the Sabres, coach Don Granato said, was a sense of confidence he felt the team lacked in their loss to the Ducks.

“To fall behind 3-1 I could tell on the bench the psyche was still real good, real strong, and the conviction was still there,” Granato said. “So, all of that was really nice to see when you take it in the context of a really disappointing game the other night.”

Here are more notes from the win in Los Angeles.