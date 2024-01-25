Peterka's career-best night fuels Sabres' comeback victory in LA

LOS ANGELES – JJ Peterka counted himself among the Buffalo Sabres who arrived at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday unhappy with how he had played the night prior.
The Sabres had fallen 4-2 in Anaheim on Tuesday, the opener of a three-game road trip in California. They fell behind 3-1 in the first period against the Los Angeles Kings on Thursday, but even then there was a different sense on the bench.
“I think everyone was kind of pissed off from last night,” Peterka said. “I think nobody played the game he wants to play, and we know also that we can be way better than that.”
The Sabres rallied back to defeat the Kings 5-3, fueled in part by two goals and an assist from Peterka. It was the first two-goal game of his career as well as his first three-point game. Peterka also used his speed to draw three penalties.