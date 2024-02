The Buffalo Sabres have loaned goaltender Dustin Tokarski to the Rochester Americans, the team announced Monday.

Tokarski was recalled Monday to back up Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen during the Sabres’ 4-3 loss to Anaheim. Eric Comrie was unavailable for the game due to illness.

Tokarski is 7-7-2 with a .887 save percentage in 17 games with Rochester this season. The Amerks host Belleville on Wednesday at 7:05 p.m.