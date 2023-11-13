Practice Report | Benson back on the ice for Sabres practice

2. Matt Savoie made his NHL debut on Friday versus the Minnesota Wild and skated 3:55. The 19-year-old was assigned to the Wenatchee Wild of the Western Hockey League on Saturday to make room on the 23-man roster for defenseman Mattias Samuelsson, who was activated from IR.

Following practice, Granato shed light on the team’s decision to give Savoie limited minutes against Minnesota and send him back to his junior team.

“Obviously, that game was a very tight game that started with trading power plays and penalty kills and as that game went along, I did not feel comfortable as a coach putting him in a spot where it was a tight game and him being on the ice for a mistake against,” Granato said.

“So, that was a personal decision for me. And obviously with Samuelsson coming back, we no longer had a roster spot the next night. So, all of those things were the circumstances behind decisions but the biggest thing we were happy about was we could keep him around longer for the value of gaining experience. And that is the most important thing. And we’re very happy that he was able to do that. Would have loved for things to work out even more and more but the situation was what it was, and we had to do what we did.”