Samuelsson, Power stepped up in Dahlin's absence vs. Bruins

“I thought I played pretty well, battled and, yeah, I guess to get that recognition from the boys in the room feels pretty good,” Samuelsson said.

Samuelsson thought he played an assertive and aggressive game that allowed him to take away time and space from the Bruins. He felt confident and comfortable after not feeling his best a few times this season.

He emphasized how having a player like Power by his side made it easy for him to succeed.

“He’s obviously a really special player,” Samuelsson said about Power. “I think it was easy for me. We just work well together. I think we kind of think the game a little similar. So, yeah, just be on the same page, just try and help each other out as best as we can.

“For me I actually like playing with another lefty so then you can kind of switch sides. You don’t have to worry about what side you’re on, if you’re lined up on the left side and halfway through the shift you end up on the right side, just stay there and you’ll switch with your partner. So, me and OP did that.”

Samuelsson’s final shift of Thursday’s game lasted three minutes as Boston made one final push to attempt a comeback. The defenseman kept the Bruins at bay alongside Power, Tage Thompson, Dylan Cozens, and Casey Mittelstadt to send the Sabres home with a statement win.

“I think Sammy had nine blocks. ... You don’t do that selfishly, stand in front of a slap shot,” Thompson said. “That’s not for your personal gain, that’s for the team.”

Here’s more from Friday’s practice at KeyBank Center.