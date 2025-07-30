Enter the 'Key to the Arena Sweepstakes' for your chance to win Sabres, Bandits Season Memberships and tickets to live events

In celebration of our 10-year naming rights extension, the Buffalo Sabres and KeyBank are giving YOU the chance to win a key to the arena for the 2025-26 season.

The Key to the Arena Sweepstakes is live now. One lucky winner will receive a 2025-26 Buffalo Sabres Season Membership with two seats to each home game, a 2025-26 Buffalo Bandits Season Membership with two seats to each home game, and pairs of tickets to five mutually agreed upon KeyBank Center events.

Enter today at Sabres.com/Key for your chance to win!