“Raise our personal standard” | Ruff and Adams outline path to Sabres’ improvement

At Blue and Gold Insights, Buffalo's head coach and general manager addressed fans about the state of the Sabres.

20250327 Insights
By Justin Alpert
@BuffaloSabres

Whenever Buffalo Sabres coach Lindy Ruff reflects on what’s been a disappointing 2024-25 campaign, his mind jumps to one stretch of games: Nov. 27 to Dec. 21, during which his team went 0-10-3.

“I take full responsibility for that stretch,” Ruff said, labeling the streak “probably the toughest part of my (24-year) coaching career.”

“... You can’t do what we did. You can’t go on a streak that’s 13 games and hope to recover as a hockey club.”

Ruff and general manager Kevyn Adams reflected on that stretch along with a variety of other topics during a “Blue and Gold Insights” event held exclusively for season ticket members on Wednesday at KeyBank Center.

Those 13 games, eight of which captain Rasmus Dahlin missed with back spasms, varied in nature but not in result. Overtime losses. Third-period missteps. Unfavorable goaltender interference decisions. As put by general manager Kevyn Adams, Buffalo was “just finding ways to lose instead of finding ways to win.”

Adams, too, has reflected on that stretch and what he could have done differently to help the Sabres snap the streak sooner.

"If I had to do it over again, I may have shook something up by making a trade," Adams said. "I maybe should've shook something up by bringing a couple players up from Rochester. Maybe that would've been just something to change the dynamic of our group."

As Ruff points out, the Sabres played winning hockey (11-9-1) before the winless streak and have done so after (18-16-2), too. Still, with another long summer looming, those 13 games, which yielded three of a possible 26 standings points, loom largest.

“Obviously that is the biggest and the main reason that we’re sitting here," Ruff said. “And all of you, and us, (are) disappointed in the place we’re in. It’s not a place we want to be. It’s not a place that I ever thought we would be when the year started.”

Adams and Ruff answered a series of fan-submitted questions during the panel, which was moderated by Rob Ray: What’s gone wrong this season? Why should I renew my season tickets? Why will next season be different? In response, Buffalo’s head coach and general manager analyzed this season's shortcomings and outlined a path for improvement moving forward.

First things first, Ruff explained, the Sabres must finish this campaign on a high note.

“The goal is to set out and win every game,” he said. “Out-compete, out-skate. The two things we talk about before the game starts every night is we're going to out-compete, we're going to out-skate. … We're not taking time off. We’ve got to put extra work in to get our play, to get our game in the right place, night-in, night-out, and take pride in how we're playing.”

That extra work has taken place on and off the ice.

“Today, we didn't practice because of the schedule we're going to have, with four games in less than six days, but we had about a 40-minute video meeting; this is how we're going to get better for next game,” Ruff said. “We could have left [the players] at home today, but we thought, let's bring them in. Let's work on another step of elevating what we expect from each other in certain situations in the game and try to get better.”

“I feel strongly that we need, as individuals, to raise our personal standard,” Adams said, adding that this work and commitment will be crucial to reestablishing a winning culture in Buffalo.

“That’s something that we’re still developing and working on,” Adams said, “but I do see a maturity and a buy-in that’s happening right now, which I think is the next step for us to build that (winning culture).”

Another key factor in the players’ buying in is their relationship with the head coach. Ruff, in the first season of his second stint leading the Sabres, has worked – and will continue working – tirelessly to build those relationships and get the most out of his roster.

“I've learned a lot about every player,” Ruff said. “What some guys are really good at, what some guys need to improve at, what makes them tick, how hard you can push. … You get one opinion when you're sitting on the other side and you're watching a team play, or you're coaching against them, but you get in the dressing room and you're in there practicing with them, watching them work out, watching them practice, watching them play, getting to know them better. For me, I've got a lot better (of a) handle on what each player is and what I think their potential can be.”

“I knew there was going to be a little bit of a learning curve for our guys,” Adams said, noting that the players need to work harder this offseason to prepare for 2025-26. Improved strength and conditioning, combined with that growing familiarity with Ruff, will position the roster for more consistent results throughout the season.

And Adams plans to go shopping this summer to fill holes in the roster; he mentions special teams – Buffalo’s 27th-ranked power play and 22nd-ranked penalty kill – as areas demanding attention.

“I promise you, we have a lot of discussions,” Adams said. “We have a lot of work ahead of us, but we also do have a lot of good pieces, and we believe in a lot of these guys. If they can individually take a little bit of a step, I think it's going to certainly resonate to more wins and what you guys see on the ice.”

Adams reiterated the need for players who not only fit the roster, but who also want to be in Buffalo and help lead the Sabres’ turnaround.

“We can't force players to want to be somewhere," he said. "They have to have it in their heart. They have to get up in the morning and truly believe in what we're doing here. And they have to want to be Buffalo Sabres. They have to be proud of putting that jersey on. They have to be proud of the community they live in. And that's critically important, and how you build a team. And we do have players that have that, which I can assure you is not something we had a few years ago. So it's a step in the right direction. And then you find those players that believe in what we're doing, and you hope you can keep them long term.”

Signing veterans Jason Zucker and Jordan Greenway to two-year extensions earlier this month, the Sabres accomplished just that. Both players, previously scheduled for unrestricted free agency, had expressed their desire to stay.

“And, by the way, our captain made it very clear to me that we need these guys,” Adams added. “They’re really important pieces of this team, they’re important leaders and they help (Dahlin).”

Of course, as Buffalo’s playoff drought grows to 14 seasons, Sabres fans have every reason to fixate on the results and, until those come, disregard the process. This isn’t lost on Adams, Ruff and the front office.

“We can sit here and tell you guys a lot of things and explain the process of what we're working on and what we're working toward, and hopefully that resonates with you, but we both know that this is about winning hockey games,” Adams said. “And that's what you guys want to see. You want to see an exciting team that competes and plays hard and wins hockey games. That's what you deserve, and that's what we're working on.

“… We have to make the playoffs. It's time. … It doesn't feel right to say it, but I don't think we're as far away, maybe, as where we sit in the standings. I just don't. I think we have a chance to take a big step.”

Adams and Ruff both made sure to acknowledge the fans, too, whose passion and investment in the Sabres is evidenced by their attending Wednesday’s event and their demanding answers on the direction of the team.

“I love it that you guys are out here on a Wednesday night, buying season tickets, and care about this team enough to do this,” Adams said. “I can promise you that we’re willing to do anything we can to help our team win.”

