“Raise our personal standard” | Ruff and Adams outline path to Sabres’ improvement

Whenever Buffalo Sabres coach Lindy Ruff reflects on what’s been a disappointing 2024-25 campaign, his mind jumps to one stretch of games: Nov. 27 to Dec. 21, during which his team went 0-10-3.

“I take full responsibility for that stretch,” Ruff said, labeling the streak “probably the toughest part of my (24-year) coaching career.”

“... You can’t do what we did. You can’t go on a streak that’s 13 games and hope to recover as a hockey club.”

Ruff and general manager Kevyn Adams reflected on that stretch along with a variety of other topics during a “Blue and Gold Insights” event held exclusively for season ticket members on Wednesday at KeyBank Center.

Those 13 games, eight of which captain Rasmus Dahlin missed with back spasms, varied in nature but not in result. Overtime losses. Third-period missteps. Unfavorable goaltender interference decisions. As put by general manager Kevyn Adams, Buffalo was “just finding ways to lose instead of finding ways to win.”

Adams, too, has reflected on that stretch and what he could have done differently to help the Sabres snap the streak sooner.

"If I had to do it over again, I may have shook something up by making a trade," Adams said. "I maybe should've shook something up by bringing a couple players up from Rochester. Maybe that would've been just something to change the dynamic of our group."

As Ruff points out, the Sabres played winning hockey (11-9-1) before the winless streak and have done so after (18-16-2), too. Still, with another long summer looming, those 13 games, which yielded three of a possible 26 standings points, loom largest.

“Obviously that is the biggest and the main reason that we’re sitting here," Ruff said. “And all of you, and us, (are) disappointed in the place we’re in. It’s not a place we want to be. It’s not a place that I ever thought we would be when the year started.”

Adams and Ruff answered a series of fan-submitted questions during the panel, which was moderated by Rob Ray: What’s gone wrong this season? Why should I renew my season tickets? Why will next season be different? In response, Buffalo’s head coach and general manager analyzed this season's shortcomings and outlined a path for improvement moving forward.

First things first, Ruff explained, the Sabres must finish this campaign on a high note.

“The goal is to set out and win every game,” he said. “Out-compete, out-skate. The two things we talk about before the game starts every night is we're going to out-compete, we're going to out-skate. … We're not taking time off. We’ve got to put extra work in to get our play, to get our game in the right place, night-in, night-out, and take pride in how we're playing.”

That extra work has taken place on and off the ice.

“Today, we didn't practice because of the schedule we're going to have, with four games in less than six days, but we had about a 40-minute video meeting; this is how we're going to get better for next game,” Ruff said. “We could have left [the players] at home today, but we thought, let's bring them in. Let's work on another step of elevating what we expect from each other in certain situations in the game and try to get better.”

“I feel strongly that we need, as individuals, to raise our personal standard,” Adams said, adding that this work and commitment will be crucial to reestablishing a winning culture in Buffalo.

“That’s something that we’re still developing and working on,” Adams said, “but I do see a maturity and a buy-in that’s happening right now, which I think is the next step for us to build that (winning culture).”