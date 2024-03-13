Sabres to host Pride Night on Thursday, March 14

The night aims to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community and reinforce the Sabres’ commitment to building an inclusive fanbase.

buf_pridenight
By Buffalo Sabres
@BuffaloSabres Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres will host their fourth annual Pride Night when the team hosts the New York Islanders at KeyBank Center on Thursday, March 14.

The night aims to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community and reinforce the Sabres’ commitment to building an inclusive fanbase, making KeyBank Center a safe and welcome space for LGBTQIA+ fans and their allies.

Broadcasters and coaches will show their support by wearing Pride flag lapel pins throughout the game.

Tickets are available here.

Player sticks, a team-signed Sabres Pride jersey, a team-signed stick, and Sabres tickets will be auctioned off on sabres.com/auctions beginning Thursday at 7 p.m. through Thursday, March 21 at 9 p.m. The proceeds will benefit GLYS of WNY, Niagara Pride, Pride Center of WNY, and Upstate NY Black & Latino Pride.

The players will also autograph a Sabres Pride jersey to be given away on social media in a Team-Signed Pride Jersey Sweepstakes.

Fans will have the opportunity to purchase autographed Sabres Pride pucks as part of an Autographed Puck Surprise located on the 100-level wings and the 200-level bridge prior to the game while enjoying several concourse activations.

Niagara Pride, Pride Center of WNY, and Upstate NY Black & Latino Pride will all have tables in the concourse to engage with before fans take part in a ToyBros 360 Fan Cam photo opportunity, hair braiding by braidbabes, facepainting and glitter tattoos by Melanie G. Facepainting, and Mr. Paul’s airbrush tattoos, all located in the Blue Zone.

Fans can also take home prizes with lucky row giveaways featuring $25 gift cards for each of the following LGBTQIA+ owned businesses: Daddy’s Plants, Paradise Wine, His + His Studio, Not Just Cakes Bakery, and 26 Allen Bar.

