Helenius impresses in Sabres’ annual 3v3 tournament

Konsta Helenius was all smiles following the Sabres’ annual 3v3 tournament at LECOM Harborcenter, where the forward scored three goals, including the game-winning shootout goal in Game 1 and the game winner in Game 3 to help lead his team to the championship on Thursday morning.

Helenius and Team Perreault won all three of their games, culminating with a 5-0 victory over Team Robert to earn the tournament trophy.

The tournament marked the conclusion of Development Camp as 29 players spent the week becoming familiar with the Sabres organization with both on-ice and off-ice activities.

The event also wrapped up a whirlwind of a week for Helenius, who was drafted by the Sabres with the 14th-overall pick in the 2024 NHL Draft last Friday.

“It was a fun week,” Helenius said following the championship win. “A lot of good players, so it was fun to be on the ice and see the players.”

Helenius’ productive showing began in Game 1 against Team Martin, when he scored the shootout winner to break a 2-2 tie. Helenius brought the puck in with speed and pulled goaltender Scott Ratzlaff to his right before quickly moving the puck back to his forehand to tuck it away for the 3-2 win.

He then scored a pair of goals in Game 3, demonstrating his strong hockey sense and offensive skill in front of the 1,200 Sabres fans in attendance.

Rochester Americans coach Mike Leone, who arrived in Buffalo for camp on Wednesday following the birth of his first child, was impressed by the 18-year-old’s performance and shared what makes Helenius a special player.

“His poise with the puck, his deception, he’s got a low center of gravity, makes a lot of plays,” Leone said. “Had a really good day. It was good to be around him, had dinner with him last night with our group. So, really nice kid, really excited that he’s in our organization. But you could see the skill set. … I thought the days that I watched, he was really good.”

Helenius was also pleased with his performance throughout Development Camp, but plans to return home to Finland to train and continue building on his game.

"I want to be faster and stronger," he said.

Here's more from the 3v3 tournament.