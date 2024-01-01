Sabres assign Comrie to Rochester 

The Buffalo Sabres have assigned goaltender Eric Comrie to the Rochester Americans, the team announced Monday.

Comrie has appeared in seven games for the Sabres this season, posting a 1-5-0 record and .863 save percentage. The 28-year-old played in 19 games for Buffalo last season after signing a two-year deal with the Sabres on July 13, 2022.

The Edmonton, Alberta native has appeared in 54 NHL games for the Winnipeg Jets, Detroit Red Wings, New Jersey Devils, and Sabres, recording 50 starts and amassing 1,404 saves.

Comrie has recorded a .911 save percentage and 2.82 goals-against average in 210 career AHL games.

Rochester opens the new year with a home-and-home series against the Cleveland Monsters, which kicks off Friday at Blue Cross Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.