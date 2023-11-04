News Feed

Sabres unable to overcome early deficit in loss to Flyers
At the Horn | Flyers 5 - Sabres 1
Game Preview | 5 things to know before Sabres vs. Flyers
Game Night | Sabres vs. Flyers
Sabres recall Rousek from Amerks
Practice Report | A look at the Sabres’ top storylines 10 games into the season
Biro scores 1st NHL goal, adds empty-netter in win over Flyers
At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Flyers 2
What to expect on Hockey Fights Cancer Night, presented by Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Flyers
Game Night | Sabres at Flyers
Buffalo Sabres organization honored at 66th Annual New York Emmy Awards
Practice Report | Sabres recall Biro from Amerks, Levi returns to practice
Prospects Pipeline | Savoie has 3 points in 3 games during Rochester conditioning assignment
Sabres, Niagara University team up to offer Sabres Scholars program
Sharpen Up | Sabres back in black and red Friday vs. Flyers 
'A new standard' | Sabres play to identity as Luukkonen shuts out Avalanche
At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Avalanche 0

Game Night | Sabres at Maple Leafs

buf_gamenightgraphic_11042023
By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

Buffalo Sabres (5-6-0) at Toronto Maple Leafs (5-3-2)

Saturday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.

The Sabres look to bounce back from a 5-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday when they visit the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday.

HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN

TV: MSG/MSG+ (Pregame coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m.), NHL Network (Outside the Buffalo broadcast market)

Radio: WGR 550

LAST TIME OUT

Buffalo

Flyers 5, Sabres 1 (Nov. 3)

Goal scorer: Henri Jokiharju

Goaltending: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (L, 14/19)

Toronto

Bruins 3, Maple Leafs 2 (SO)

Goal scorers: Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner

Goaltending: Ilya Samsonov (L, 38/40)

THE ROAD AHEAD

Tuesday, Nov. 7: Buffalo at Carolina, 7 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 10: Buffalo vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m. (Hockey Fights Cancer Night) | Tickets

Saturday, Nov. 11: Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.