Game Night | Sabres at Maple Leafs

Buffalo Sabres (5-6-0) at Toronto Maple Leafs (5-3-2)
Saturday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.
The Sabres look to bounce back from a 5-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday when they visit the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday.
Buffalo Sabres (5-6-0) at Toronto Maple Leafs (5-3-2)
Saturday, Nov. 4 at 7 p.m.
The Sabres look to bounce back from a 5-1 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers on Friday when they visit the Toronto Maple Leafs at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday.
TV: MSG/MSG+ (Pregame coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m.), NHL Network (Outside the Buffalo broadcast market)
Radio: WGR 550
Buffalo
Flyers 5, Sabres 1 (Nov. 3)
Goal scorer: Henri Jokiharju
Goaltending: Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen (L, 14/19)
Toronto
Bruins 3, Maple Leafs 2 (SO)
Goal scorers: Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner
Goaltending: Ilya Samsonov (L, 38/40)
Tuesday, Nov. 7: Buffalo at Carolina, 7 p.m.
Friday, Nov. 10: Buffalo vs. Minnesota, 7 p.m. (Hockey Fights Cancer Night) | Tickets
Saturday, Nov. 11: Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m.