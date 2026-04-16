Sabres to open playoffs on Sunday, April 19

Game 1 of the Buffalo Sabres’ first-round playoff series against the Boston Bruins at KeyBank Center will be played on Sunday, April 19, the NHL announced. The time of the game is TBD.

The league will announce the full series schedule on Thursday night once all playoff matchups are finalized.

Fans are invited to attend the Sabrehood Block Party, which will consist of a pregame Party in Ticketmaster Alumni Plaza and an in-game Watch Party at Canalside. Both events are free and open to the public.

Matchup preview: Sabres vs. Bruins

The Party in the Plaza opens three hours prior to puck drop and will include music, photo opportunities, alumni appearances, and food and drink.

The Watch Party at Canalside opens two hours prior to puck drop and will have the game shown on a large screen along with on-stage entertainment, food and beer trucks, and more.

Find more information on the Sabrehood Block Parties – which will be held for every home playoff game – here.