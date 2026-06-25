Sabres’ biggest remaining questions as offseason heats up

The NHL offseason has heated up quickly, with a series of blockbuster moves setting the stage for the draft this weekend and free agency next week.

General manager Jarmo Kekäläinen got the Buffalo Sabres in on the action Tuesday, when he traded Bowen Byram and Jordan Greenway to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for the fourth- and 45th-overall picks and defenseman Louis Crevier. Byram, though a key cog for the 2025-26 team, didn’t intend to sign a long-term contract in Buffalo before becoming an unrestricted free agent next summer.

“He didn’t want to negotiate; he wasn’t gonna sign with us. So, that didn’t leave us an option to do anything else with this,” Kekäläinen said Wednesday. “… We had one more year left before his free agency, and we feel like we got very good value.”

The Sabres continued Wednesday by sending Alex Tuch to the Washington Capitals a week before he hit free agency. Unable to reach an agreement with the winger, Buffalo got ahead of things and received a third-round pick.

“We made it clear to him that we wanted to sign him. He was an important player for us and a good leader, all those things that we talked about very many times. But sometimes when the players have the power to choose, they choose differently,” Kekäläinen said of the 30-year-old Tuch, who promptly signed for eight years in Washington.

Those trades leave the Sabres (for the moment) with seven picks, headlined by Nos. 4 and 20 overall, in the 2026 NHL Draft on Friday and Saturday at KeyBank Center.

And the Sabres didn’t let Zach Benson reach restricted free agency, signing the 21-year-old winger to a seven-year extension on Wednesday. Free agency officially opens next Wednesday, July 1, at 12 p.m.

Here are the biggest questions still facing Kekäläinen and the Sabres over the next week and the rest of the offseason.