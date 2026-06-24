Sabres acquire 3rd-round pick from Capitals

Buffalo sends forward Alex Tuch to Washington in the deal.

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By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres have acquired a third-round pick in the 2027 NHL Draft (originally belonging to San Jose) and forward David Kampf from the Washington Capitals in exchange for forward Alex Tuch.

Kampf, 31, is set to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. He had six points in 40 games last season with Vancouver and Washington.

Tuch, 30, was also scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent on July 1. Sabres general manager Jarmo Kekäläinen said during a press conference on Wednesday that the team did not expect to re-sign Tuch and thus pursued a sign-and-trade deal.

Tuch spent five seasons with Buffalo after being acquired from Vegas in November 2021.

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