2024 Buffalo Sabres Foundation Golf Tournament set for September 16

Proceeds from the tournament will benefit the Buffalo Sabres Foundation.

SMKT-857_Fnd Golf_1920x1080_A 1
By Buffalo Sabres
@BuffaloSabres Sabres.com

Buffalo Sabres fans will have the chance to spend a morning of golf with Sabres players, alumni and broadcasters at the 2024 Buffalo Sabres Foundation Golf Tournament, which will take place on Monday, Sept. 16 at 11:30 a.m. at the Country Club of Buffalo.

Click here to register for this year’s tournament.

Each foursome that registers for the event will participate in an 18-hole, scramble-format round of golf with a Sabres player, alum or broadcaster and will be offered lunch on the course before taking part in a cocktail party with food and drinks, prizes, and an auction.

The tournament will officially begin at 11:30 a.m., but golfers can enjoy breakfast, a practice range, and putting green following registration at 9:30 a.m.  

Interested parties can contact Tyler Ford at [email protected] with any questions regarding the tournament.

Available packages are below. Spaces are limited, so reserve your group today.

Available Packages (each package comes with Sabres-themed gifts):

Foursome - $5,000

Sponsor Options - $6,000

The Buffalo Sabres Foundation would like to recognize LECOM, Roswell Park Comprehensive Cancer Center, KeyBank and Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield of Western New York for supporting the tournament.

Buffalo Sabres Foundation Mission Statement

To identify and support local organizations which share our core objectives: serving children and military personnel, caring for the sick, assisting physically and mentally challenged athletes, and supporting youth hockey initiatives. By utilizing financial resources and community influence, the Buffalo Sabres Foundation assists these organizations and their beneficiaries in realizing their highest potential and succeeding in their endeavors.

News Feed

'An exciting time for the organization' | Buffalo's talented prospects drew Leone to Amerks head coaching opportunity

Combine Notebook | Catton on his growth, Sabres connections, and more

Looking back on the Sabres' 1998-99 season 25 years later

Michael Leone named head coach of Rochester Americans

Sabres to host Blue and Gold Insights event with Adams and Ruff

NHL Draft Preview | Everything you need to know before the Sabres are on the clock

Join us in Prague and Munich | Global Series travel packages are available now

2024 Mock Drafts | Rounding up analysts' opinions on the 11th-overall pick

How to watch Sabres prospects in the 2024 Memorial Cup | Schedule and updated results

Sabres at Worlds | Sweden wins bronze, Cozens finishes with goal-scoring lead

Savoie wins WHL championship, joins Komarov in Memorial Cup

Komarov wins 2nd straight QMJHL title, will compete for Memorial Cup

'We talked the same language' | Shared vision with Ruff brought Appert to Sabres' coaching staff

How you can support the Buffalo community 

Ruff discusses coaching staff roles, Appert's promotion on 'Sabres Live'

Sabres promote Appert to assistant coach, Gulati to video coordinator

Dahlin showed growth in leadership role, defensive presence in 2023-24

Savoie, Komarov to compete for respective league championships