At the Horn | Oilers 3 - Sabres 2

The Buffalo Sabres lost 3-2 to the Edmonton Oilers on Saturday at Rogers Place.

With the game tied 2-2, Buffalo outshot Edmonton 11-1 to start the third period before Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored his second goal of the game, giving the Oilers their first lead of the afternoon. That tally was ultimately the game winner as the Sabres concluded their road trip with a 1-3-0 record.

Alex Tuch scored his 16th goal of the season for Buffalo and Jiri Kulich his ninth.

After missing three games with an injury, Sabres forward Ryan McLeod returned to the lineup to face his former team for the first time and skated 18:19.

Jason Zucker, who’d missed two games due to illness, also returned. He recorded an assist and three shots on goal in 14:24 of ice time.

Sabres goaltender James Reimer made his first start since Jan. 4 and stopped 31 of 34 shots.

Former Sabres forward Jeff Skinner also scored for Edmonton, while goalie Stuart Skinner made 39 saves on 41 shots. Those 41 shots were Buffalo’s second most in a game this season.

The Oilers were without forward Connor McDavid as he served the final game of a three-game suspension.