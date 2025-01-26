Overturned goal spoils Sabres' comeback effort in loss to Oilers

The Sabres outshot the Oilers 41-34 in the 3-2 loss.

Postgame Report
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

EDMONTON – Jiri Kulich appeared to score the game-tying goal late in the third period, but a video review stifled the Buffalo Sabres' comeback effort in their 3-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Saturday.

Kulich fought for a rebound in the blue paint off a Tage Thompson one-timer and pushed it across the goal line with 3:43 remaining. The play was called a goal on the ice, but video review determined that Kulich had kicked the puck into the net, a call neither he nor his coach disputed afterward.

“I think it was pretty obvious,” Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said. “I think it’s just another way – I mean, we’ve seen it, almost every way of losing a game this year. Heartbreaking, but I think when you look at it, it’s probably the right call.”

The Sabres led twice in the contest and outshot the Oilers 41-34, including a 36-22 advantage over the final two periods.

The score was tied 2-2 to open the third period, after which Buffalo generated 11 of the next 12 shots, including a pair of chances for Thompson on the power play and a backdoor attempt from Dylan Cozens that was robbed by Edmonton goalie Stuart Skinner.

The Oilers scored the winning goal with 11:01 remaining on just their second shot of the period. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who had scored once already in the game, was left open at the back side of the net and buried a crossing pass from Darnell Nurse.

“I really liked our mentality in the third period,” Ruff said. “We went after them, there was no sitting back. But the theme has kind of been – you can go back earlier in the year (too) – we’re having a tough time putting the puck in the back of the net in key opportunities to win a hockey game.”

Lindy Ruff addresses the media

James Reimer, making his first start in goal since Jan. 4, helped the Sabres weather an early push by the Oilers with seven saves in the first 10 minutes. His play bought time for Alex Tuch to open the scoring with 3:32 remaining in the first period. Tuch’s former linemate, Jeff Skinner, responded with a goal for the Oilers just 17 seconds later.

The two teams traded goals again in the second period, with a one-timer from Kulich briefly putting the Sabres ahead 2-1 before the Oilers tied it again on a rebound attempt from Nugent-Hopkins.

Buffalo continued to push the rest of the way but was stifled by Stuart Skinner, who made 12 high-danger saves (according to Natural Stat Trick).

Here’s more from the loss.

FINAL | Oilers 3 - Sabres 2

1. Jason Zucker returned to the lineup after missing two games with an illness, joining a forward line with Cozens and Tuch and assuming his usual net-front position on the top power-play unit.

Zucker delivered a feed through the offensive zone to set up Tuch’s goal in the first period. Along with the assist, he had three shots in 15:05.

Jason Zucker addresses the media

2. While it wasn’t technically a power-play goal, Kulich’s one-timer during the second period was the product of hard work with the extra man. The Sabres’ second unit had fired six shots on goal with Zach Hyman serving a hooking penalty. Owen Power set up Kulich’s shot seconds after Hyman had exited the box.

The Sabres totaled 12 shots across three power plays, a rebound from their 0-for-6 night in Calgary on Thursday.

“I think we had a better mindset of getting pucks to the net,” Zucker said. “It doesn’t matter who’s on the unit, it’s about doing the right things and playing the right way. If you support each other, talk a little bit more, have a little bit more poise – you’re a power-play guy for a reason, you have to have a little bit of poise out there. I think guys did that tonight.”

3. Kulich’s goal was his ninth of the season and seventh since the start of December – tied with San Jose’s Macklin Celebrini for the NHL rookie lead in that span.

4. Ryan McLeod, who had missed the last three games with an upper-body injury, was back in the lineup to face his former team for the first time. McLeod played four seasons with the Oilers, including a run to the Stanley Cup Final last spring, before he was acquired by the Sabres in July.

McLeod skated 19:00, second to Tuch among Sabres forwards.

Up next

The Sabres return home to host the Boston Bruins at KeyBank Center on Tuesday. Tickets are available here.

Coverage on MSG begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7.

News Feed

At the Horn | Oilers 3 - Sabres 2

Sabres at Oilers | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Practice Report | McLeod returns, expected to play Saturday in Edmonton

Prospects Report | Novikov continues to develop in Rochester

Sabres to host Girls and Women in Sports Night on Feb. 4

Power-play struggles cost Sabres in loss to Flames

At the Horn | Flames 5 - Sabres 2

Sabres at Flames | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Kulich's 3-point night leads Sabres to comeback win over Canucks

At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Canucks 2

Injuries and transactions | Kozak loaned to Rochester

Sabres at Canucks | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Sabres open western road trip with loss in Seattle

At the Horn | Kraken 6 - Sabres 4

Sabres at Kraken | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Practice Report | McLeod's IR stint expected to be short-term 

Missed opportunities sting Sabres in loss to Penguins

At the Horn | Penguins 5 - Sabres 2