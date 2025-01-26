Overturned goal spoils Sabres' comeback effort in loss to Oilers

EDMONTON – Jiri Kulich appeared to score the game-tying goal late in the third period, but a video review stifled the Buffalo Sabres' comeback effort in their 3-2 loss to the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Saturday.

Kulich fought for a rebound in the blue paint off a Tage Thompson one-timer and pushed it across the goal line with 3:43 remaining. The play was called a goal on the ice, but video review determined that Kulich had kicked the puck into the net, a call neither he nor his coach disputed afterward.

“I think it was pretty obvious,” Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said. “I think it’s just another way – I mean, we’ve seen it, almost every way of losing a game this year. Heartbreaking, but I think when you look at it, it’s probably the right call.”

The Sabres led twice in the contest and outshot the Oilers 41-34, including a 36-22 advantage over the final two periods.

The score was tied 2-2 to open the third period, after which Buffalo generated 11 of the next 12 shots, including a pair of chances for Thompson on the power play and a backdoor attempt from Dylan Cozens that was robbed by Edmonton goalie Stuart Skinner.

The Oilers scored the winning goal with 11:01 remaining on just their second shot of the period. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, who had scored once already in the game, was left open at the back side of the net and buried a crossing pass from Darnell Nurse.

“I really liked our mentality in the third period,” Ruff said. “We went after them, there was no sitting back. But the theme has kind of been – you can go back earlier in the year (too) – we’re having a tough time putting the puck in the back of the net in key opportunities to win a hockey game.”