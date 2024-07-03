Rochester assistant coaches share perspectives on Sabres prospects

Vsevolod Komarov

Komarov won the Emile-Bouchard Trophy as the top defenseman in the QMJHL this season and was named to the QMJHL’s First All-Star Team after leading all defensemen in the league in assists (55) and points (69).

He then received the Guy Lafleur Trophy as the top player in the playoffs, ranking second among league defensemen with 15 points (5+10) in 19 playoff games, leading his team to the QMJHL championship and a trip to the Memorial Cup.

Paetsch was assigned to work with Komarov when he was on Buffalo’s development staff and immediately saw a special player.

“I had him for player development, and man, I’m excited for him,” Paetsch said. “Wait until you meet this kid. I mean, he’s just such a polite, happy kid, and his progression the last two years – I mean, I don’t know if anybody could have saw that coming. I always knew he was special, but coming over from Russia, it’s always difficult your first year. So, we got a steal in the fifth round like let’s be honest. … When he adjusted, he took off and I’m hoping for big things with him.”

The 20-year-old was also nominated for the CHL Defenseman of the Year Award, but Paetsch believes it’s Komarov’s character that has ultimately led to his success.

“We knew he was going to maximize whatever talent ability he had, and he just keeps getting better and better,” Paetsch said. “But that’s the character. I saw the character right away that was special and that translated, obviously, on the ice.”