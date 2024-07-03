Rochester assistant coaches share perspectives on Sabres prospects

Rochester Americans assistant coaches Nathan Paetsch and Vinny Prospal took the ice at LECOM Harborcenter for Day 3 of the Sabres’ annual Development Camp on Wednesday, which will conclude with a 3 vs. 3 tournament on Thursday.
Both coaches took the podium following the on-ice session and shared their perspectives on several Sabres prospects.
General manager Kevyn Adams said during his media availability on Monday that the organization made the decision to hold a number of top prospects out of Development Camp so that they could properly recover from their long seasons and continue their training at home.
Here’s what Paetsch and Prospal had to say about some of those prospects as well as Development Camp attendees Viktor Neuchev and Konsta Helenius.