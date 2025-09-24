‘Defensively, we were menaces’ | Sabres playing to enhanced defensive identity through 2 preseason games

Head coach Lindy Ruff entered the second training camp of his second Sabres stint with one simple message: Be stronger defensively and tougher to play against.
Through two preseason games against Columbus, Ruff’s group has performed to its enhanced defensive identity by allowing just one total goal.
This mantra, cultivated by difficult training camp practices and situational work, paid off Tuesday at KeyBank Center with a 2-1 win over the Blue Jackets. The Sabres practiced 6-on-5 situations during the morning skate and found themselves in the same situation, clinging to a one-goal lead, as the clock raced towards zero.
“I thought we did an excellent job,” Zach Benson said. “I thought, defensively, we were menaces. I think we made it really hard on them, and obviously (a) big kill at the end. You're gonna need lots of those down the road, so it's nice to work on it early on.”