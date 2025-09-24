‘Defensively, we were menaces’ | Sabres playing to enhanced defensive identity through 2 preseason games

Benson said clogging up the defensive zone and playing sound positionally in the neutral zone forced Columbus to turn the puck over, and this was evident in the second period as Columbus recorded just one shot at 5-on-5.

The Blue Jackets had just five total shots in the third period despite getting a power play with less than five minutes to play and pulling goaltender Zachary Sawchenko to create a 6-on-5 in the closing minutes.

Jason Zucker was on the ice for nearly two minutes late in the third period and helped force several Columbus turnovers to maintain the one-goal advantage. Zucker said working 6-on-5 situations in practice provides structure and helps the team with “just being on the same page.”

“I think last year, we had a tendency of sitting back a little bit and just trying to not let them score, which seems like the right thing to do, but at the same time you’ve got to stay aggressive," said Zucker, whose goal 11:57 into the third period proved to be the game winner.

"You just sit back and let them come in waves at you, it's going to be tough to defend. I thought we did a better job staying aggressive, getting pucks out, making them have dirty pucks along the boards and get them out of our zone."