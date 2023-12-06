Sabres acquire Robinson from Blue Jackets

The Buffalo Sabres have acquired forward Eric Robinson from the Columbus Blue Jackets in exchange for a conditional seventh-round pick (originally belonging to Nashville) in the 2025 NHL Draft, the team announced Wednesday.

Buffalo has loaned forward Brandon Biro to the Rochester Americans in a corresponding move.

Robinson, 28, has 82 points (38+44) in 266 career NHL games spanning seven seasons with Columbus, including 24 points (12+12) in 72 contests last season.

The 6-foot-2, 211-pound forward has one goal in seven games with the Blue Jackets this season and four points (1+3) in nine AHL games with the Cleveland Monsters this season.