At the Horn | Avalanche 6 - Sabres 3

The Buffalo Sabres fought back from an early deficit but fell 6-3 to the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Thursday.

Martin Necas opened the scoring on a breakaway for Colorado just 52 seconds into the game, igniting a high-scoring first period that saw the two teams combine for five goals in a span of 12:36.

When the dust settled, Buffalo trailed 3-2 and had a new goalie in net. Alex Lyon started the game but was replaced after allowing two goals on three shots – one being the breakaway for Necas, the other an uncovered rebound for Artturi Lehkonen.

The Sabres fought back in the second period, tying the game on a Tage Thompson one-timer scored on the power play. The Avalanche regained the lead 1:26 later when Gavin Brindley’s shot from the right circle sailed off a defender’s stick over Luukkonen’s far shoulder.

Buffalo pushed for the tying goal during the third period – including a later power play – but Colorado sealed the win with Necas’ second goal of the night, scored with 3:07 remaining. Gabriel Landeskog added an empty-net goal.

Luukkonen finished the night with 26 saves on 29 shots.

Thompson had a goal and an assist for the Sabres. Bowen Byram and Jordan Greenway also scored goals.

The Sabres – currently without five forwards due to injuries or illness as well as defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, who is on a personal leave of absence – have dropped four straight games in regulation.