At the Horn | Avalanche 6 - Sabres 3

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 26 saves in relief.

20251113 ATH
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres fought back from an early deficit but fell 6-3 to the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Thursday.

Martin Necas opened the scoring on a breakaway for Colorado just 52 seconds into the game, igniting a high-scoring first period that saw the two teams combine for five goals in a span of 12:36.

When the dust settled, Buffalo trailed 3-2 and had a new goalie in net. Alex Lyon started the game but was replaced after allowing two goals on three shots – one being the breakaway for Necas, the other an uncovered rebound for Artturi Lehkonen.

The Sabres fought back in the second period, tying the game on a Tage Thompson one-timer scored on the power play. The Avalanche regained the lead 1:26 later when Gavin Brindley’s shot from the right circle sailed off a defender’s stick over Luukkonen’s far shoulder.

Buffalo pushed for the tying goal during the third period – including a later power play – but Colorado sealed the win with Necas’ second goal of the night, scored with 3:07 remaining. Gabriel Landeskog added an empty-net goal.

Luukkonen finished the night with 26 saves on 29 shots.

Thompson had a goal and an assist for the Sabres. Bowen Byram and Jordan Greenway also scored goals.

The Sabres – currently without five forwards due to injuries or illness as well as defenseman Rasmus Dahlin, who is on a personal leave of absence – have dropped four straight games in regulation.

Statistics

20251113 ATH Stats

Scoring summary

BUF 0, COL 1 | Period 1, 0:52 – Martin Necas (11) from Cale Makar (18) and Devon Toews (7)

BUF 0, COL 2 | Period 1, 6:10 – Arturri Lehkonen (8) from Sam Malinski (8) and Martin Necas (11)

BUF 1, COL 2 | Period 1, 7:46 – Bowen Byram (2) from Tage Thompson (7)

Bowen Byram puts the Sabres on the board

BUF 1, COL 3 | Period 1, 9:46 – Brock Nelson (4) from Ross Colton (7) and Gavin Brindley (3)

BUF 2, COL 3 | Period 1, 13:28 – Jordan Greenway (1) from Owen Power (5) and Josh Doan (6)

Jordan Greenway nets his 1st of the season

BUF 3, COL 3 | Period 2, 14:56 (PP) – Tage Thompson (7) from Isak Rosen (2) and Bowen Byram (4)

Tage Thompson buries a one-timer

BUF 3, COL 4 | Period 2, 16:22 – Gavin Brindley (4) from Josh Manson (2) and Brent Burns (8)

BUF 3, COL 5 | Period 3, 16:53 – Martin Necas (12) from Nathan MacKinnon (19) and Samuel Girard (1)

BUF 3, COL 6 | Period 3, 18:11 (EN) – Gabriel Landeskog (2) from Martin Necas (12)

Full highlights

FINAL | Avalanche 6 - Sabres 3

Up next

The road trip concludes Saturday in Detroit. Coverage on MSG begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7.

