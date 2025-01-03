Zucker scores hat trick, but Sabres drop back-and-forth game to Avs in OT

DENVER, Colo. – Bowen Byram encapsulated the array of emotions felt by the Buffalo Sabres in an eventful 6-5 overtime loss to the Colorado Avalanche.

Byram, playing for the first time as a visitor against the team with whom he won the Stanley Cup three years ago, was the recipient of a warm first-period tribute and followed it by scoring to give his current team a two-goal lead.

Two periods, nine combined goals, one emotional injury stoppage, and two costly penalties later, the Sabres defenseman was more focused on a disappointing outcome than his memorable start.

“Whenever you can contribute to helping your team win, it’s a great feeling,” Byram said. “But obviously the end of the game overshadows that.”

Johnathan Drouin scored the tying goal for the Avalanche with 6.8 seconds remaining in regulation, one final turn on a rollercoaster of a game that saw the Sabres lead 3-0 early in the second period and 5-3 with 3:51 left to play.

The Avalanche rode that momentum into overtime, where Devon Toews scored the winner on a breakaway 48 seconds in.

Jason Zucker scored a hat trick as part of a season-best, four-point night. Tage Thompson had three assists to extend his point streak to five games while Zach Benson added a timely, unorthodox goal early in the third period (more on that below).

“You play a game like that, nine out of 10 times you’re gonna win a hockey game,” Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said. “We played a hell of a game. We battled hard.”

Here’s the breakdown of a back-and-forth game and the seven momentum swings that decided it.