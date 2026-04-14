Sabres clinch Atlantic Division title

The Buffalo Sabres are Atlantic Division champions.

The Sabres officially clinched their first division title since 2010 with a 5-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday. Tage Thompson scored his 39th and 40th goals of the season in the victory.

Buffalo will own home-ice advantage for its Round 1 playoff series, which will be played against whichever team finishes in the top wild card position between Boston and Ottawa. Boston currently holds that spot, one point ahead of Ottawa with one game remaining for each team.

The division title culminates what’s been a remarkable turnaround season for the Sabres, who finished seventh in the Atlantic last season. They were in last place in the Eastern Conference this past December before a 10-game winning streak ignited one of the great runs in franchise history, with 39 wins in their last 52 games.

Buffalo has won 50 games in a season for just the third time in franchise history (joining the beloved 2005-06 and 2006-07 teams). Only four Sabres teams have finished with more points than the current squad’s 108.

The Sabres’ feat is even more impressive when you consider the difficulty of the Atlantic, which features five playoff teams – each with 96 points or more. For context: The sixth-place team in the Atlantic (Detroit) would currently rank first in the Pacific Division.

Buffalo now has seven division titles in its history. The most recent was 2009-10, when the team played in the Northeast Division. The Atlantic Division in its current form began with the 2013-14 season following NHL realignment.

The Sabres finish the regular season at home on Wednesday against the Dallas Stars. It will be Fan Appreciation Night at KeyBank Center.