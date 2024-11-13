Sabres claim Reimer off waivers 

The goaltender started the season with Buffalo after signing a 1-year deal this past summer.

20241113 Reimer
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres have claimed goaltender James Reimer off of waivers from the Anaheim Ducks, the team announced Thursday.

Reimer, 36, previously signed a one-year contract to join the Sabres on July 1. He remained with the team through its trip to Europe for the NHL Global Series but was claimed off waivers by the Ducks on Oct. 7. He has an .864 save percentage in two starts for the Ducks this season.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen and Devon Levi have handled the duties in net for Buffalo so far this season. Luukkonen is considered day to day after exiting ahead of the third period against Montreal on Monday, although he has not been ruled out for Thursday’s home game against St. Louis.

Felix Sandstrom, the other goaltender currently on an NHL contract with Buffalo, is currently considered day to day for Rochester.

Reimer has a .910 save percentage in 503 career games and has had a save percentage above .900 in all but one of his 15 seasons prior to 2023-24. His 215 career wins rank 11th among active goaltenders.

News Feed

Injuries and transactions | Thompson, Luukkonen day to day; Samuelsson to miss "weeks"

Thompson, Samuelsson sustain injuries during back-and-forth loss to Canadiens

At the Horn | Canadiens 7 - Sabres 5

Sabres vs. Canadiens | How to watch, storyline, and lineup notes

Practice Report | News and notes from Sunday's skate at KeyBank Center

'The types of games you've got to win' | Sabres overcome adversity in SO victory over Flames

At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Flames 2 (SO)

Sabres vs. Flames | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

“Tickets for Troops” from Cozens, Thompson among highlights for Military Appreciation on Nov. 11

Prospects Report | Tyson Kozak off to strong start with Amerks

Sabres play '4-line game' as 15 players record points in win over Rangers

At the Horn | Sabres 6 - Rangers 1

Sabres at Rangers | How to watch, storylines, and lineup notes

'No one's going to back down' | Sabres set tone early in win over Senators

At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Senators 1

Sabres vs. Senators | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Practice Report | News and notes from Monday's skate

Special teams the difference in loss to Red Wings