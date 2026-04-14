At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Blackhawks 1

The Sabres clinch the Atlantic Division with the win.

20260413 ATH
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Tage Thompson scored his 39th and 40th goals of the season and the Buffalo Sabres clinched the Atlantic Division title with a 5-1 win over the Chicago Blackhawks at United Center on Monday.

The Sabres are now locked in as the No. 2 overall seed in the Eastern Conference and will face whichever team finishes in the top wild card spot between Boston and Ottawa. Boston currently holds that spot, one point ahead of Ottawa with one game remaining for each team.

Buffalo has won its seventh division title and first since 2009-10. The Sabres also won their 50th game of the season, joining the 2005-06 and 2006-07 teams as the only groups to accomplish that feat in franchise history.

After falling behind on an early shorthanded goal, the Sabres’ longest-tenured players fittingly led them to the division crown. Thompson became the fifth player in Sabres history to record his third 40-goal season, joining four names in the KeyBank Center rafters (Rick Martin, Gilbert Perreault, Danny Gare and Pat LaFontaine).

Rasmus Dahlin also found himself associated with a Sabres legend in the rafters, surpassing Rene Robert for sole possession of fifth place on the franchise’s all-time assist list with 331. Dahlin’s helper set up a goal for alternate captain Alex Tuch, which gave the Sabres a 3-1 cushion in the third period.

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen, a Sabres draft pick way back in 2017, made 15 saves to earn the win.

The Sabres have one game remaining, at home against Dallas Stars on Wednesday.

Statistics

20260413 ATH Stats

Scoring summary

BUF 0 – CHI 1 | Period 1, 3:58 (SH) – Ryan Greene (11) from Ilya Mikheyev (18)

BUF 1 – CHI 1 | Period 1, 19:02 – Josh Norris (12) from Josh Doan (27)

Josh Norris ties the game at 1-1

BUF 2 – CHI 1 | Period 2, 13:00 – Tage Thompson (39) from Alex Tuch (33)

Tage Thompson scores his 39th of the season

BUF 3 – CHI 1 | Period 3, 5:38 – Alex Tuch (32) from Rasmus Dahlin (54) and Logan Stanley (17)

Alex Tuch gives the Sabres a 3-1 lead

BUF 4 – CHI 1 | Period 3, 11:13 – Tage Thompson (40) from Rasmus Dahlin (55) and Jason Zucker (21)

Tage Thompson scores his 40th of the season

BUF 5 – CHI 1 | Period 3, 18:35 – Ryan McLeod (14) from Zach Benson (29) and Owen Power (19)

Ryan McLeod makes it 5-1 Sabres

Full highlights

FINAL | Sabres 5 - Blackhawks 1

Postgame sound

Rasmus Dahlin - Apr. 13, 2026

Tage Thompson - Apr. 13, 2026

Lindy Ruff - Apr. 13, 2026

Up next

The Sabres will wrap up the regular season with Fan Appreciation Night on Wednesday at KeyBank Center. Find more information on the night here.

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