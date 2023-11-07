Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Hurricanes

5. Scouting the Hurricanes
Carolina has won four of its past five games after erasing a 3-0 deficit and defeating the Islanders 4-3 in overtime on Saturday.
Granato said consistency in details will be key to outlasting the Hurricanes and their aggressive, high-pressure style of play.
“You can play 55 really good minutes and if you have trouble for five, that can be the difference in the game,” Granato said. “They’re a team that plays very direct and very consistent. They hit the repeat button and they do it for 60 minutes, so you’ve got to be on your game for the duration.
“You’ve got to string more segments together and even when you’re having bad ones, you’ve got to defend well. So, it’s a great building for that type of a challenge and that type of effort to play more of a complete game and it’s exciting to be in that.”
Jesperi Kotkaniemi leads Carolina with 12 points. Antti Raanta will start in goal following news on Monday that Frederik Andersen will be out indefinitely due to a blood clotting issue.