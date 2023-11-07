Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Hurricanes

RALEIGH, N.C. – Ryan Johnson made the most of limited minutes during his NHL debut in Toronto on Saturday, including a stretch pass to Jeff Skinner for his first point in the Sabres’ 6-4 win.

The performance was enough to warrant more opportunity. Johnson is expected to play on a defense pair with Rasmus Dahlin when the Sabres visit the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena on Saturday.

Coverage on MSG/MSG+ begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7.

Here are five things to know.