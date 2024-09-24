Day 6 Notebook | Dahlin returns to practice as team departs for Europe

Dahlin had been skating on his own in recent days. Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said Monday that the defenseman is “real close to playing" and offered another positive report after practice on Tuesday.

“He had a real good day yesterday and hopefully it was a great day today,” Ruff said. “We’ll progress him back in. There’s not a real big difference between non-contact (and contact), but it looked like he got through today fine.”

Dahlin watched excitedly as the Sabres – icing mostly their full NHL roster – dominated their first two preseason games, scoring a combined 13 goals while displaying the hardworking qualities they hope will become their identity under Ruff this season.

The team has one exhibition game remaining, against the German team Red Bull Munich on Friday, before opening the regular season against the New Jersey Devils in Prague, Czechia on Oct. 4.

“I absolutely love it,” Dahlin said. “You can really see how hard the guys work. We have something really good going on. I mean, the work ethic, we’re working really hard without the puck. We’re doing the little things right and we’re starting off, what I think, on the right page here.”