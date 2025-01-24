At the Horn | Flames 5 - Sabres 2

The Buffalo Sabres fell 5-2 to the Calgary Flames on Thursday at Scotiabank Saddledome.

Buffalo took a 2-1 lead with an early second-period surge, but the Flames fought back and successfully defended a one-goal lead for much of the final frame. They eventually secured the victory with two empty-net goals.

The Sabres' Mattias Samuelsson tallied a goal and an assist for his third career multi-point effort, while Tage Thompson extended his goal-scoring streak to three games with his 22nd of the season.

Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 21 saves on 24 shots.

Jonathan Huberdeau (1+2) and Nazem Kadri (1+2) both logged three-point nights, while Jakob Pelletier tallied a goal and an assist. Yegor Sharangovich and Mikael Backlund scored late empty-net goals, and netminder Dustin Wolf stopped 32 of 34 shots.

Without Jason Zucker (illness) for a second straight game, the Sabres once again played with 11 forwards and seven defensemen. They’re now 2-2 this month when using that configuration.

Buffalo went 0-for-6 on the power play, with three of those opportunities coming in the third period.