Anderson to serve as hockey liaison for Sabres organization
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Flames
Practice Report | Jost makes immediate impact in season debut 
Sabres partner with Lawley Insurance as Official Insurance Broker
Cozens scores in OT to clinch Sabres' 1st win of new season
At the Horn | Sabres open homestand with OT win over Lightning
Sabres vs. Lightning | 5 things to know before Tuesday's game
Practice Report | Sabres finding their rhythm ahead of homestand
Sharpen Up | Sabres kick off 4-game homestand Tuesday vs. Lightning
Benson tallies first NHL points as Sabres fall to Islanders 
Sabres at Islanders | 5 things to know ahead of Saturday's game
Greenway feeling healthy, confident as season kicks off
Peterka scores lone goal in Sabres’ season-opening loss to Rangers 
Sabres vs. Rangers | 5 things to know ahead of the season opener
Dear Buffalo | A letter from Tage Thompson 
What you need to know before attending the Sabres' Home Opener, presented by The BFLO Store
Sabres sign Power to 7-year contract extension
Practice Report | Sabres prepare for season opener at home on Thursday

At the Horn | Flames 4 - Sabres 3

Buffalo falls to Calgary despite erasing 3 deficits.

20231019 Levi Horn
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

The Sabres erased three deficits but fell 4-3 to the Calgary Flames inside KeyBank Center on Thursday.

Adam Ruzicka buried a shot from the left faceoff circle 4:35 into the third period to break a 3-3 tie. The Flames also received goals from Jonathan Huberdeau, Walker Duehr, and Blake Coleman. Dan Vladar made 24 saves.

Devon Levi made his fourth straight start for the Sabres and made 33 saves. Erik Johnson, Tage Thompson, and JJ Peterka scored goals while Rasmus Dahlin tallied a pair of assists to extend his point streak to three games.

The Sabres went 4-for-4 on the penalty kill, improving to 11-for-11 in their last three games.

GOAL SUMMARY

Period 1, 0:49 – Jonathan Huberdeau from Elias Lindholm and Rasmus Andersson (1-0, CGY)

Huberdeau pounced on a rebound to the left of the Buffalo net to put the Flames on the board during the opening minute.

Period 1, 6:06 – Erik Johnson from Rasmus Dahlin and Kyle Okposo (1-1)

Johnson buried a shot from the left point for his first goal as a member of the Sabres.

Erik Johnson scores first of season

Period 1, 10:15 – Walker Duehr from A.J. Greer and Yegor Sharangovich (2-1, CGY)

Greer caught a rebound in front and slid a pass across to Duehr, who had an open net at the back door.

Period 1, 14:28 (PP) – Tage Thompson from Dylan Cozens and Rasmus Dahlin

Thompson buried a shot from the left circle for his first goal of the season. It was the first power-play goal allowed this season by the Flames, who entered the night 10-for-10 on the penalty kill.

Tage Thompson's first goal of 2023-24

Period 3, 1:58 – Blake Coleman from Matt Coronato and Dennis Gilbert (3-2, CGY)

Gilbert forced a turnover at the Calgary blue line and carried the led the Flames up the ice on a 4-on-2 rush. He dropped a pass back to Coronato, who set up a one-timer from Gilbert.

Period 3, 3:14 – JJ Peterka from Dylan Cozens and Henri Jokiharju (3-3)

Peterka dropped to one knee and buried a pass from Cozens for his second goal of the season.

JJ Peterka ties the game 3-3

Period 3, 4:35 – Adam Ruzicka from Nazem Kadri and Dillon Dube (4-3, CGY)

The Flames pulled back ahead less than two minutes after Peterka’s goal when Kadri won a loose puck in the corner and set up Ruzicka, who buried a wrist shot from the left faceoff circle.

HIGHLIGHTS

Flames 4, Sabres 3

POSTGAME COMMENTS

Erik Johnson addresses the media

Tage Thompson addresses the media

Don Granato addresses the media

PHOTO GALLERY

UP NEXT

The homestand continues Saturday against the New York Islanders. The Sabres will wear their black and red alternate jerseys for the first time this season.

Coverage on MSG begins at 6:30 p.m. The puck drops at 7 on MSG and WGR 550.