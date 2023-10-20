At the Horn | Flames 4 - Sabres 3

The Sabres erased three deficits but fell 4-3 to the Calgary Flames inside KeyBank Center on Thursday.

Adam Ruzicka buried a shot from the left faceoff circle 4:35 into the third period to break a 3-3 tie. The Flames also received goals from Jonathan Huberdeau, Walker Duehr, and Blake Coleman. Dan Vladar made 24 saves.

Devon Levi made his fourth straight start for the Sabres and made 33 saves. Erik Johnson, Tage Thompson, and JJ Peterka scored goals while Rasmus Dahlin tallied a pair of assists to extend his point streak to three games.

The Sabres went 4-for-4 on the penalty kill, improving to 11-for-11 in their last three games.