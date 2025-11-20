At the Horn | Flames 6 - Sabres 2

Rasmus Dahlin had an assist in the loss.

20251119 ATH
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Tage Thompson extended his goal-scoring streak to four games, but the Buffalo Sabres fell 6-2 to the Calgary Flames at KeyBank Center on Wednesday.

Buffalo erased a 2-0 deficit on second-period goals from Mattias Samuelsson and Thompson. Calgary responded with three unanswered goals, beginning when Morgan Frost tapped in a pass across the net just 2:02 into the third.

Joel Farabee had a pair of goals for the Flames, who also received multi-point games from Frost (1+1), Matt Coronato (1+1), Rasmus Andersson (1+3), Yegor Sharangovich (0+2), and Nazem Kadri (0+2). Devin Cooley made 28 saves.

Colten Ellis started for Buffalo for the third straight game and made 29 saves on 35 shots.

The Sabres had won their last two games entering Wednesday. They have two contests remaining on their current four-game homestand, which continues Friday against Chicago.

Statistics

20251119 ATH Stats

Scoring summary

CGY 1, BUF 0 | Period 1, 5:58 – Rasmus Andersson (5) from Yegor Sharangovich (3) and Kevin Bahl (3)

CGY 2, BUF 0 | Period 1, 12:04 – Joel Farabee (3) from Nazem Kadri (9) and Yegor Sharangovich (4)

CGY 2, BUF 1 | Period 2, 10:21 – Mattias Samuelsson (4) unassisted

Mattias Samuelsson brings the Sabres within one

CGY 2, BUF 2 | Period 2, 15:57 – Tage Thompson (10) from Mattias Samuelsson (6) and Rasmus Dahlin (13)

Tage Thompson ties the game at 2-2

CGY 3, BUF 2 | Period 3, 2:02 – Morgan Frost (4) from Jonathan Huberdeau (6) and Matt Coronato (5)

CGY 4, BUF 2 | Period 3, 7:34 – Mikael Backlund (4) from Rasmus Andersson (6)

CGY 5, BUF 2 | Period 3, 9:50 – Joel Farabee (4) from Rasmus Andersson (7) and Nazem Kadri (10)

CGY 6 , BUF 2 | Period 3, 17:49 – Matt Coronato (7) from Jonathan Huberdeau (10)

Full highlights

Final | Flames 6 - Sabres 2

Photo gallery

Postgame sound

Tage Thompson - Nov. 19, 2025

Mattias Samuelsson - Nov. 19, 2025

Lindy Ruff - Nov. 19, 2025

Up next

The homestand continues Friday against the Chicago Blackhawks. Get your tickets here.

Coverage on MSG begins at 6:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 7.

