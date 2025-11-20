At the Horn | Flames 6 - Sabres 2

Tage Thompson extended his goal-scoring streak to four games, but the Buffalo Sabres fell 6-2 to the Calgary Flames at KeyBank Center on Wednesday.

Buffalo erased a 2-0 deficit on second-period goals from Mattias Samuelsson and Thompson. Calgary responded with three unanswered goals, beginning when Morgan Frost tapped in a pass across the net just 2:02 into the third.

Joel Farabee had a pair of goals for the Flames, who also received multi-point games from Frost (1+1), Matt Coronato (1+1), Rasmus Andersson (1+3), Yegor Sharangovich (0+2), and Nazem Kadri (0+2). Devin Cooley made 28 saves.

Colten Ellis started for Buffalo for the third straight game and made 29 saves on 35 shots.

The Sabres had won their last two games entering Wednesday. They have two contests remaining on their current four-game homestand, which continues Friday against Chicago.