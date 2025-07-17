Give 716 Day 2025 raises more than $1.4 million for WNY charities

The Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres Foundations are proud to announce that the fifth-annual Give 716 raised $1,443,689 in donations benefiting charitable organizations in Western New York.

Individual donors and local business partners rallied to raise the money over a period beginning at 7:16 p.m. on July 15 and running through July 16. More than 500 WNY based charities benefited from the funds in 2025.

“Give 716 continues to show the power of this community,” said event organizers Michelle Roberts (Bills Foundation) and Rich Jureller (Sabres Foundation). “Bills and Sabres fans once again stepped up in a big way to support the incredible charities that make a difference across Western New York.”

Special thanks to the following partner organizations who hosted power hours, produced generous grants and engaged in creative promotions to benefit this year's initiative.

Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield

Wegmans

M&T Bank

KeyBank

New Era

Legends

WIVB News 4

26 Shirts

Audacy

WGR

Our goal with Give 716 is simple: unite Bills and Sabres fans with the Western New York Community in an epic day of giving.

The Bills and Sabres first partnered for Give 716 in 2021 and the initiative has raised over $5.8 million through its first five years.