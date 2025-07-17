Give 716 Day 2025 raises more than $1.4 million for WNY charities

The fifth-annual event benefits more than 500 WNY-based charities.

1280x720
By Buffalo Sabres
Sabres.com

The Buffalo Bills and Buffalo Sabres Foundations are proud to announce that the fifth-annual Give 716 raised $1,443,689 in donations benefiting charitable organizations in Western New York.

Individual donors and local business partners rallied to raise the money over a period beginning at 7:16 p.m. on July 15 and running through July 16. More than 500 WNY based charities benefited from the funds in 2025.

“Give 716 continues to show the power of this community,” said event organizers Michelle Roberts (Bills Foundation) and Rich Jureller (Sabres Foundation). “Bills and Sabres fans once again stepped up in a big way to support the incredible charities that make a difference across Western New York.”

Special thanks to the following partner organizations who hosted power hours, produced generous grants and engaged in creative promotions to benefit this year's initiative.

  • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
  • Wegmans
  • M&T Bank
  • KeyBank
  • New Era
  • Legends
  • WIVB News 4
  • 26 Shirts
  • Audacy
  • WGR

Our goal with Give 716 is simple: unite Bills and Sabres fans with the Western New York Community in an epic day of giving.

The Bills and Sabres first partnered for Give 716 in 2021 and the initiative has raised over $5.8 million through its first five years.

News Feed

Sabres sign Leschyshyn to 1-year contract

Sabres announce 2025-26 regular season schedule

Sabres to open 2025-26 season at home on Thursday, Oct. 9 

Sabres sign Mrtka to 3-year, entry-level contract

Sabres sign Byram to 2-year contract

Sabres announce 2025 Prospects Challenge schedule

Lyon on opportunity in Buffalo: 'I'm going to be the best version of myself' 

NHL, NHL Players' Association ratify 4-year Collective Bargaining Agreement

Development camp never gets old for Richard, who steals the show in 3-on-3

4th-round pick Kucharcik’s journey from Italy to Czechia to Buffalo

Adams talks Byram, Tuch extension and more offseason topics

Sabres sign Fiddler-Schultz to ELC, 3 others to 2-way deals

Sabres sign Justin Danforth to 2-year contract

Sabres re-sign McLeod to 4-year contract

Sabres sign Geertsen to 2-year contract

Sabres sign Kozak to 3-year contract

Development camp doesn’t get old for local kids McCarthy, Geary

Sabres acquire 6th-round pick from Chicago