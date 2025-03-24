Sabres, Bills announce Give 716 Day for 2025

The Buffalo Sabres and Buffalo Bills are pleased to announce the return of Give 716, marking the fifth year that the teams have joined together to fundraise for Western New York charities.

"We are excited to announce the return of Give 716 for its 5th year in 2025," said event organizers Michelle Roberts (Buffalo Bills Foundation) and Rich Jureller (Buffalo Sabres Foundation). “As we celebrate the 5th anniversary of Give 716 this summer, we look forward to partnering with hundreds of the wonderful charities that make our community a great place to live and to create an exciting campaign that will entice Buffalonians far and wide to support these special organizations."

Buffalo's Give 716 will begin at 7:16 p.m. on July 15 and run until 11:59 p.m. on July 16. Registration is now open for all local charities who wish to be a part of the event. New features this year will include a soft launch on June 30th and sponsorship matching.

To register a Western New York charity for Give 716, visit Give716.org.