Sabres, Bills announce Give 716 Day for 2025

Charities can register now for the event, which runs from 7:16 p.m. on July 15 to 11:59 p.m. on July 16.

By Buffalo Sabres
The Buffalo Sabres and Buffalo Bills are pleased to announce the return of Give 716, marking the fifth year that the teams have joined together to fundraise for Western New York charities.

"We are excited to announce the return of Give 716 for its 5th year in 2025," said event organizers Michelle Roberts (Buffalo Bills Foundation) and Rich Jureller (Buffalo Sabres Foundation). “As we celebrate the 5th anniversary of Give 716 this summer, we look forward to partnering with hundreds of the wonderful charities that make our community a great place to live and to create an exciting campaign that will entice Buffalonians far and wide to support these special organizations."

Buffalo's Give 716 will begin at 7:16 p.m. on July 15 and run until 11:59 p.m. on July 16. Registration is now open for all local charities who wish to be a part of the event. New features this year will include a soft launch on June 30th and sponsorship matching.

To register a Western New York charity for Give 716, visit Give716.org.

New features added for 2025

Community Fundraising Groups:
Give 716 now empowers companies and individuals to create custom fundraising groups, allowing participants to rally around causes they're passionate about and amplify their collective impact.

Nonprofit Matching Opportunities:
Nonprofits can now leverage their own matching funds during Give 716, enabling them to maximize donations and provide additional incentives for their supporters.

Soft Launch Fundraising Period:
We're introducing a new flexible fundraising approach with a soft launch period, giving participants the opportunity to start fundraising activities and events before the official Give 716 campaign begins, providing more time and creative ways to generate support.

How to be a part of Give 716

To be a part of Give 716: any qualified 501c3 organization that is in good standing with the IRS and located or providing services in the eight counties of Western New York (Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua, Erie, Genesee, Niagara, Orleans, and Wyoming counties) will be eligible to participate in Give716. There is no cost to register. Registered charities will receive access to their own Admin Dashboard where they'll be able to track their progress during Give 716, access Campaign Resources such as toolkits and social media graphics and receive the funds they've earned following a successful event. Charities are invited to sign-up now at Give716.org.

Last year, over 500 charities benefited from the over $1.1 million raised due to the generous contributions of participating individuals and organizations. Over the past four years, Give 716 has raised over $4.4 million for charities throughout Western New York.

About Give 716

The goal of Give 716 is to unite Bills and Sabres fans with the Western New York in an epic widespread day of giving. Nonprofits deliver for our community every day, so let's come together as one team, for one day, and become a symbol of generosity not only for our local community, but for the world.

Give 716 will bring together individuals, groups and businesses in support of any nonprofit headquartered or providing services in Erie, Niagara, Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, Allegany, Cattaraugus and Chautauqua counties.

For more information, visit Give716.org.

