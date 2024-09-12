‘The Blue & Gold Standard: Lindy Ruff’ to premiere this weekend

The 1st episode of our new series showcases Ruff’s first weeks back in Buffalo.

SSC-1156_The Blue and Gold Standard- Lindy Ruff - Premiere Announcement Poster_FINAL_ WEB
By Buffalo Sabres
@BuffaloSabres

Get reacquainted with head coach Lindy Ruff when “The Blue & Gold Standard: Lindy Ruff” premieres this weekend!

Our new digital video series will give fans exclusive, behind-the-scenes access to Ruff’s journey in Buffalo, interweaving his connections to the city of Buffalo and his current coaching approach behind the Sabres bench.

The first episode follows Ruff in his first weeks back at the rink and highlights the many reasons why general manager Kevyn Adams felt Ruff was the right man for the job during his coaching search in April, including Ruff’s unfinished business in Buffalo.

Follow along as Ruff addresses the hockey operations department and Sabres staff for the first time since his return and attends his first pro-scouting meeting with the team, where he discussed what he feels the team needs to take the next step this season.

The episode will debut on Sunday, Sept. 15 at 7 p.m. on Sabres.com, the Sabres App, and the team’s official YouTube channel.

Don’t want to wait for the premiere?! Well, you’re in luck!

Sabres fans will have the unique opportunity to watch an early screening of Episode 1 of “The Blue & Gold Standard: Lindy Ruff” on the team’s new videoboard during Fan Fest on Saturday, Sept. 14.

There will be an exclusive Season Ticket Member screening at noon followed by a screening for the general public at 4 p.m.

The videoboard will make its debut along with the episode, which also includes commentary from Scotty Bowman, Mike Foligno, Rob Ray, Martin Biron, Pat Kaleta, and J-P Dumont.

