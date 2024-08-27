Sabres offer first look at new videoboard

The 27-foot-by-43-foot screen size roughly doubles that of the previous KeyBank Center videoboard.

videoboard
By Jourdon LaBarber
The Sabres have offered a first look at the state-of-the-art videoboard that will debut inside KeyBank Center at the start of the 2024-25 season.

View images of the videoboard in the post below.

The 27-foot-by-43-foot screen size roughly doubles that of the previous KeyBank Center videoboard with upgrades in resolution and functionality. Four fully digital corner panels provide a seamless viewing experience while screens on the board’s underbelly will offer additional angles for fans in the lower rows.

The Sabres also installed a new roof at KeyBank Center this summer, completed by Rochester-based company Pike Construction Services.

