Sabres offer first look at new videoboard

The Sabres have offered a first look at the state-of-the-art videoboard that will debut inside KeyBank Center at the start of the 2024-25 season.
View images of the videoboard in the post below.
The 27-foot-by-43-foot screen size roughly doubles that of the previous KeyBank Center videoboard with upgrades in resolution and functionality. Four fully digital corner panels provide a seamless viewing experience while screens on the board’s underbelly will offer additional angles for fans in the lower rows.
The Sabres also installed a new roof at KeyBank Center this summer, completed by Rochester-based company Pike Construction Services.