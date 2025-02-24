Sabres announce special food and beverage offerings for Black History Celebration on Feb. 25

The game will feature offerings from local Black-owned businesses.

By Buffalo Sabres
The Buffalo Sabres, in partnership with Delaware North, are proud to announce special food and beverage offerings provided by local Black-owned businesses as part of a Black History Celebration during our game against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

In addition to the culinary offerings, Bricks Collaborative, a community-driven organization co-founded by Shai Arnold and Ronnie DuBose, will be present near the 100-Level Food Court to engage with fans. Bricks Collaborative supports emerging food entrepreneurs by providing mentorship, business development, and strategic growth opportunities. Two of their Brick-by-Brick mentorship participants, Simply Loaded and Meraki Collective, will be featured as part of this special collaboration.

Our Black History Celebration will also infuse contributions from local artists and Black-owned businesses into giveaways, entertainment, education, and more. Find more information on the night here.

Delaware North regional head chef Steve Foreman has curated a unique program, featuring thematic dishes and creations by local Black-owned businesses that can be found throughout the arena. Below is a rundown of the special options that will be available.

Crenshaw’s Chicken and Waffles

Location: Shake It Up stand (200 Level)

Menu:

  • Chicken and waffles: Served with a choice of red velvet, blue velvet, or cookies and cream waffles.
  • Smoked gouda mac and cheese.
  • Chicken pasta salad and seafood pasta salad.

About: Founded by Buffalo native Gregory Crenshaw, the business is known for its signature chicken and waffle combinations and community-focused mission. Order online at credshawschickenandwaffles.com.

Meraki Collective by E Nicole

Location: Greek Out stand (100 Level)

Menu:

  • Rice bowls: Choice of jerk chicken, mojo chicken, or jerk mushrooms served over white rice or yellow rice and gandules.
  • Salad bowls: Choice of jerk chicken, mojo chicken, or jerk mushrooms topped with mango vinaigrette or jerk ranch.

About: Founded by Erika Bozeman, Meraki Collective focuses on culturally inspired, sustainable cuisine made with fresh ingredients from local markets. The business offers drop-off catering services. Follow them on Instagram.

Nikki’s Chocolates WNY, LLC

Locations: Retail items at Market on Perry (100 Level) and Corner Market (200 Level); Sample items at 1970 Club

Retail items:

  • Milk almond bark
  • Milk peanut clusters
  • Neapolitan gourmet cups (nut-free)

Sampling items:

  • Milk peanut clusters
  • Milk almond bark

About: Founded by Jannell Eason, Nikki’s Chocolates WNY is a minority woman-owned dessert catering company offering handmade chocolates, cakes, and cookies. The business offers pickup, drop-off, and dessert table catering services as well as private and public classes. Visit their website.

Radah Baked Goods

Location: 1970 Club

Menu: Offering a selection of cookies, brownies, and cupcakes for sampling as part of the 1970 Club game day menu.

About: Founded by Lee & Lavenia Thomas, Radah Baked Goods specializes in high-quality desserts for corporate and private events. Visit their website.

Simply Loaded

Location: Burger Stand (100-Level Food Court)

Menu:

  • Nacho taco loaded fries: Seasoned ground beef, homemade nacho cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, sour cream, and taco sauce.
  • Hidden valley ranch loaded fries: Seasoned grilled chicken, colby jack cheese, bacon, house-made ranch, and house-made fry sauce.
  • Mediterranean loaded fries: cucumber, tomato, black olives, red onions, bell peppers, banana peppers, feta cheese, Greek dressing, and tzatziki.

About: Founded by Nia Williams, Simply Loaded is a family-run business that specializes in gourmet loaded fries and operates out of a mobile food trailer. Visit their website.

Hot Dogs of the Game

Locations: Market on Perry (100 Level) and Corner Market (200 Level)

Menu:

  • Black History Celebration Hot Dog: footlong topped with red beans and rice
  • Tiger: footlong topped with teriyaki chicken and potato mac salad

