Sabres announce special food and beverage offerings for Black History Celebration on Feb. 25

The Buffalo Sabres, in partnership with Delaware North, are proud to announce special food and beverage offerings provided by local Black-owned businesses as part of a Black History Celebration during our game against the Anaheim Ducks on Tuesday, Feb. 25.

In addition to the culinary offerings, Bricks Collaborative, a community-driven organization co-founded by Shai Arnold and Ronnie DuBose, will be present near the 100-Level Food Court to engage with fans. Bricks Collaborative supports emerging food entrepreneurs by providing mentorship, business development, and strategic growth opportunities. Two of their Brick-by-Brick mentorship participants, Simply Loaded and Meraki Collective, will be featured as part of this special collaboration.

Our Black History Celebration will also infuse contributions from local artists and Black-owned businesses into giveaways, entertainment, education, and more. Find more information on the night here.

Delaware North regional head chef Steve Foreman has curated a unique program, featuring thematic dishes and creations by local Black-owned businesses that can be found throughout the arena. Below is a rundown of the special options that will be available.