At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Golden Knights 2

Buffalo scores four unanswered goals to defeat Vegas in first game of back-to-back set.

By Katelyn Kardaman
The Buffalo Sabres scored four unanswered goals in the third period to defeat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 inside T-Mobile Arena on Friday. The Sabres handed the Golden Knights just their sixth regulation loss of the season and snapped their nine-game point streak.

Zach Benson scored the game-winning goal 9:29 into the third and added an assist for his third multi-point performance of the season, while Casey Mittelstadt (2+1), Dylan Cozens (1+2), and Alex Tuch (1+1) recorded multi-point nights of their own.

Goaltender Devon Levi stopped 33 of 35 shots to improve to 3-0-1 in his last four starts.

Ivan Barbashev and Jack Eichel tallied for Vegas while Logan Thompson made 22 saves in the opposing net.

SCORING SUMMARY

Period 2, 7:42 – Dylan Cozens from Casey Mittelstadt (1-0, BUF)

Vegas held a 14-10 advantage in shots following a scoreless opening period, but the Sabres struck first in the second with a goal from Cozens.

Cozens laid out a hit on Keegan Kolesar in the neutral zone to force a turnover at center ice before finding Mittelstadt at the offensive blue line. Mittelstadt passed it back to Cozens, who buried a shot from the high slot to put the Sabres on the board.

Dylan Cozens opens the scoring

Period 2, 13:44 (PP) – Ivan Barbashev from Nicolas Roy (1-1)

After Mattias Samuelsson was assessed a hooking penalty drawn by Jack Eichel, the Golden Knights capitalized on the power play.

Levi made the initial save on Roy but a scramble in front of the net led to a tally by Barbashev off the rebound.

Period 3, 3:22 – Jack Eichel from Paul Cotter (2-1, VGK)

Vegas took its first lead of the night early in the third as Eichel intercepted a pass at center ice to send himself and Cotter on the rush.

Levi stopped a shot by Cotter, but Eichel put away the rebound for his 13th of the season.  

Period 3, 5:01 – Casey Mittelstadt from Dylan Cozens and Connor Clifton (2-2)

Buffalo responded less than two minutes later when Cozens fed Mittelstadt, who buried a one-timer from the right circle over the shoulder of Thompson.

Casey Mittelstadt ties game at 2-2

Period 3, 9:29 – Zach Benson from Alex Tuch and Mattias Samuelsson (3-2, BUF)

Benson gave the Sabres the lead once again 9:29 into the third after Dahlin took a shot from the point through traffic.

Tuch tipped the puck over to Benson and he pulled the puck from the forehand to his backhand to beat Thompson.

Zach Benson gives Sabres 3-2 lead

Period 3, 11:12 – Alex Tuch from Zach Benson (4-2, BUF)

Benson and Tuch recorded their second points of the game as Benson picked off the puck in the neutral zone to give Buffalo a 2-on-1 opportunity.

The Sabres capitalized with Benson dishing the puck over to Tuch, who beat Thompson 1-on-1 with a shot under the crossbar to extend the lead.

Alex Tuch scores 9th goal of season

Period 3, 17:17 (EN) – Casey Mittelstadt from Dylan Cozens and Rasmus Dahlin (5-2, BUF)

Mittelstadt sealed the win with an empty-net goal after Dahlin stole the puck in the Sabres' zone and sent the puck down ice.

Casey Mittelstadt seals win with empty-net goal

HIGHLIGHTS

Highlights from 5-2 Sabres win

POSTGAME COMMENTS

Don Granato addresses the media

Devon Levi addresses the media

Dylan Cozens addresses the media

Zach Benson addresses the media

Go inside the locker room following the win!

UP NEXT

The Sabres conclude their three-game road trip in Arizona on Saturday. 

Pregame coverage begins at 8:30 p.m. on MSG/MSG+ with puck drop scheduled for 9. Radio coverage can be found on WGR 550.

