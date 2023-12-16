At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Golden Knights 2

The Buffalo Sabres scored four unanswered goals in the third period to defeat the Vegas Golden Knights 5-2 inside T-Mobile Arena on Friday. The Sabres handed the Golden Knights just their sixth regulation loss of the season and snapped their nine-game point streak.

Zach Benson scored the game-winning goal 9:29 into the third and added an assist for his third multi-point performance of the season, while Casey Mittelstadt (2+1), Dylan Cozens (1+2), and Alex Tuch (1+1) recorded multi-point nights of their own.

Goaltender Devon Levi stopped 33 of 35 shots to improve to 3-0-1 in his last four starts.

Ivan Barbashev and Jack Eichel tallied for Vegas while Logan Thompson made 22 saves in the opposing net.