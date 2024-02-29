Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Lightning

Buffalo closes out its two-game road trip in Tampa.

By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

TAMPA – The Buffalo Sabres close out their two-game road trip on Thursday when they take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena.

The Sabres fell 3-2 to the Florida Panthers in the first game of their road swing on Tuesday and will look to bounce back after having won seven of their last nine road contests.

Don Granato addresses the media

Pregame coverage on MSG/MSG+ begins at 6:30 p.m. with faceoff scheduled for 7. Radio coverage can be found on WGR 550.

Here are five things to know before puck drop.

1. Lineup notes

Defenseman Erik Johnson missed the Sabres' morning skate due to illness and is not expected to be in the lineup against the Lightning. 

Goaltender Dustin Tokarski, who was recalled from the Rochester Americans Thursday morning, dressed for morning skate in what Sabres coach Don Granato said was a precaution due to an illness that has spread in the team's locker room. 

Granato shared the lineup should look similar to Tuesday's game in Florida.

2. In the crease

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was the first goaltender off the ice and is expected to make his 33rd start of the season, which would mark a single-season career high. 

Luukkonen is 11-7-0 in his last 18 games dating back to Dec. 30, posting a .933 save percentage 
and a 1.84 goals-against average in that span. He currently ranks first in goals-against average and second in save percentage among all NHL goaltenders who had played in at least 10 games since Dec. 30.

Following morning skate, Granato shared how he has seen Luukkonen's confidence grow after starting in 15 of Buffalo's last 17 games. 

“He certainly makes the game look easy," Granato said. "Makes saves look easy, which means he’s reading situations extremely well and his net well and shooters well. Very calm and confident. So, he’s looked like a completely different goaltender.

“… We were working for years to get a goaltender to this point where he looks and feels as I mentioned and described. And that’s a long process and a lot of games and lot of downs, unfortunately, and a lot of question marks and doubts and noise. So, he’s fought through all of that to dial in and it’s very, very nice to see.”

3. In the new year

Since Jan. 1, the Sabres have allowed 46 goals in 21 games, which is tied with Carolina for the fewest goals allowed in the NHL in that span. Buffalo has also allowed the fewest third-period goals in the league in the new year (12).

4. The season series

The Sabres and Lightning will meet for the third time this season after splitting their first two meetings.

Dylan Cozens scored the game-winning overtime goal in the first matchup between the two teams as Buffalo defeated Tampa Bay 3-2 at KeyBank Center on Oct. 17.

Cozens also scored the Sabres’ lone goal in a 3-1 loss to the Lightning in their last meeting in Buffalo on Jan. 20.

The Sabres will visit Tampa for their fourth and final matchup of the season on Monday, April 15, when Buffalo concludes its regular-season slate.

5. Scouting the Lightning

Tampa is currently in possession of the final Wild Card spot with 69 points and a 32-24-5 record in 2023-24.

The Lightning are led by forward Nikita Kucherov, who leads all NHL skaters with 103 points (38+65) in 60 games.

Fellow forward Brandon Hagel has recorded at least a point in 14 consecutive games, which is the longest active point streak in the NHL. He has tallied 21 points (9+12) in that span, including two goals and five assists in his last five games.

Brayden Point is also riding a lengthy, seven-game point streak, with five goals and four assists in those contests.

Andrei Vasilevskiy is expected to get the start in goal.

