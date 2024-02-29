Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Lightning

2. In the crease

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was the first goaltender off the ice and is expected to make his 33rd start of the season, which would mark a single-season career high.

Luukkonen is 11-7-0 in his last 18 games dating back to Dec. 30, posting a .933 save percentage

and a 1.84 goals-against average in that span. He currently ranks first in goals-against average and second in save percentage among all NHL goaltenders who had played in at least 10 games since Dec. 30.

Following morning skate, Granato shared how he has seen Luukkonen's confidence grow after starting in 15 of Buffalo's last 17 games.

“He certainly makes the game look easy," Granato said. "Makes saves look easy, which means he’s reading situations extremely well and his net well and shooters well. Very calm and confident. So, he’s looked like a completely different goaltender.

“… We were working for years to get a goaltender to this point where he looks and feels as I mentioned and described. And that’s a long process and a lot of games and lot of downs, unfortunately, and a lot of question marks and doubts and noise. So, he’s fought through all of that to dial in and it’s very, very nice to see.”