Luukkonen's 40 saves lead Sabres to win in Pittsburgh

Luukkonen was a steady presence for the Sabres in what was an otherwise unorthodox game, featuring two Pittsburgh goals overturned by coach’s challenges and a full two minutes at 5-on-3 awarded to the Penguins during the third period.

Tuch opened the scoring for the Sabres just 2:53 into the contest. The Penguins appeared to tie the game twice during the first period but had both goals overturned due to successful challenges by the Sabres, one for an offside entry and another for goaltender interference.

Rickard Rakell did finally net the tying goal with eight seconds left on Pittsburgh’s 5-on-3 power play, the result of concurrent penalties issued against Zemgus Girgensons (slashing) and Connor Clifton (interference). But Girgensons went to the net-front to bury a rebound for the winner with 4:38 remaining, then Rasmus Dahlin sent a shot from his own zone into an open net for added insurance.

The result was a second straight win for the Sabres, with a six-game homestand awaiting them.

“Crazy, lots of events,” Sabres coach Don Granato said. “But you know I’ve said it for weeks now, it’s a mentality. We talked about some mojo, some swagger, and the fact that we didn’t have that, and we played with fear. Tonight, you don’t come through that game unless you have that swagger and fearlessness.

“You’ve got to block it out, and we were able to block it out. Upie was able to block that out and just continue doing what he did. That’s the mental toughness that we need and mental toughness we have not had.”