Sabres close out back-to-back set with loss to Penguins

News Feed

buffalo sabres pittsburgh penguins recap highlights ukko-pekka luukkonen mattias samuelsson

At the Horn | Penguins 4 - Sabres 0
buffalo sabres assign matt savoie to wenatchee wild transaction

Sabres assign Savoie to Wenatchee of WHL
buffalo sabres at pittsburgh penguins november 11 game preview 5 things to know tage thompson don granato 

Game Preview | 5 things to know before Sabres at Penguins
buffalo sabres minnesota wild recap highlights devon levi matt savoie jj peterka hockey fights cancer

Levi's 33 saves help Sabres to 'gut-check' victory over Wild
buffalo sabres vs minnesota wild november 10 at the horn recap jeff skinner jj peterka henri jokiharju highlights

At the Horn | Sabres 3 – Wild 2
buffalo sabres minnesota wild game preview matt savoie nhl debut dylan cozens alex tuch updates

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Wild
buffalo sabres game night vs minnesota wild how to watch players to watch hockey fights cancer night

Game Night | Sabres vs. Wild
buffalo sabres practice report november 9 mattias samuelsson eric comrie return to practice alex tuch matt savoie don granato

Practice Report | Samuelsson, Comrie feeling good in return to practice
buffalo sabres practice report dylan cozens returns to practice upper body injury ryan johnson rasmus dahlin don granato

Practice Report | Cozens returns to practice with Sabres in non-contact jersey
buffalo sabres expand partnership with haseks heroes in the learn to play program

Sabres to expand partnership with Hasek's Heroes 
buffalo sabres at carolina hurricanes postgame report casey mittelstadt streak owen power 100th career game alex tuch rasmus dahlin goals

Sabres earn hard-fought point in OT loss to Hurricanes
buffalo sabres at carolina hurricanes at the horn game recap highlights postgame comments november 7

At the Horn | Hurricanes 3 – Sabres 2 (OT) 
buffalo sabres carolina hurricanes preview lineup starting goaltender ryan johnson

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Hurricanes
buffalo sabres versus carolina hurricanes november 7 how to watch players to watch the road ahead

Game Night | Sabres at Hurricanes
buffalo sabres practice report savoie recalled injury updates ryan johnson jordan greenway

Practice Report | Savoie taking things day by day as he returns to practice with Sabres
buffalo sabres transactions matt savoie recalled from conditioning assignment brandon biro placed on injured reserve

Sabres recall Savoie from conditioning loan, place Biro on IR
buffalo sabres sharpen up november 6 this weeks top headlines hockey fights cancer night 

Sharpen Up | How Mittelstadt's strong start stacks up against NHL leaders and more top storylines 
buffalo sabres at toronto maple leafs postgame report alex tuch game winning goal ryan johnson first nhl point don granato

Tuch scores twice in 3rd period as Sabres win back-and-forth affair in Toronto

Sabres close out back-to-back set with loss to Penguins

Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen posts 36 saves in 4-0 defeat at PPG Paints Arena.

20231111 Skinner Postgame
By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

PITTSBURGH – Sabres captain Kyle Okposo and alternate captain Rasmus Dahlin each shared similar thoughts following the team’s 4-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday inside PPG Paints Arena. Both players felt that the group needed to simplify its game in order to play to its true identity.

Buffalo was held off the scoresheet—but not due to a lack of trying—as the Sabres put together a 35-shot performance in Pittsburgh, including a team-best five shots from Jeff Skinner and four shots each from Dylan Cozens, Zemgus Girgensons, and JJ Peterka.

Despite their offensive chances, the Sabres were unable to get anything by Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry, who stopped all 35 shots to give Buffalo its first shutout loss of the season.

“I feel like we had a lot of chances to score tonight, [but] didn’t. It’s just kind of one of those things when you’ve got to find a way to get one by him—by Jarry. You know, he played really well, and I think that they did a pretty good job clearing second opportunities,” Okposo said. “But yeah, we obviously didn’t do enough to score tonight.”

Kyle Okposo addresses the media

Goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 14 saves in the first, including several key stops on the rush early in the game, but Evgeni Malkin’s tally late in the period gave Pittsburgh a 1-0 lead.  

Malkin backhanded the puck toward the crease from the corner and it bounced off Luukkonen’s back and into the net for the Penguins’ first goal of the game with 59 seconds to go in the opening period.

They struck again with 3:36 remaining in the second when Lars Eller fed Drew O’Connor, who snuck the puck under Luukkonen’s arm while on the rush.

“I thought Ukko was really good despite the first goal. Obviously, I’m sure he wishes he had that one back. Second one shot through a stick. He was dialed in,” Sabres coach Don Granato said. “We had opportunities that we didn’t convert. You don’t convert, you don’t win. Upie’s game was good enough.”

Don Granato addresses the media

Luukkonen finished with 36 saves as the Sabres struggled to generate second-chance opportunities and a strong net-front presence in the opposite end. 

Following the game, Granato echoed the thoughts of his captain and alternate captain.

“Simplifying. It’s easy to say. A little more challenging to execute that,” Granato said. “I thought we could have executed things a little bit more simple, more direct and when a puck is getting to the net, get there, get more traffic there. Anticipate that and read that. There were moments we did, but not consistently enough. You don’t score, you don’t win.”

Erik Karlsson added a power-play goal 27 seconds into the third before capping off the Pittsburgh shutout with an empty netter with 1:49 remaining.

“We used our skill to create stuff but we didn’t get the rebounds, we didn’t get the net front, we didn’t get the gritty stuff,” Dahlin said. “So, our skill was there, not our work.”

Rasmus Dahlin addresses the media

Here are more notes from Saturday’s loss.

1. The Sabres dressed 11 forwards and seven defensemen as Mattias Samuelsson was activated from injured reserve and Matt Savoie was assigned to the Wenatchee Wild of the WHL prior to the game.

Alex Tuch, who missed Friday’s game against the Minnesota Wild, did not make the trip to Pittsburgh and remains day to day with an upper-body injury. Peyton Krebs and Jacob Bryson were the other two scratches.

2. Okposo played in his 999th NHL game and is set to suit up for his 1000th career game at home versus the Boston Bruins on Tuesday.

Stay tuned for more details on the night.

Up next

The Sabres host the Bruins on Tuesday at KeyBank Center before embarking on a three-game road trip Friday.

Tickets are available here. 

Coverage on MSG/MSG+ begins at 6:30 p.m. while faceoff is scheduled for 7 on MSG and WGR 550.