Sabres close out back-to-back set with loss to Penguins

PITTSBURGH – Sabres captain Kyle Okposo and alternate captain Rasmus Dahlin each shared similar thoughts following the team’s 4-0 loss to the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday inside PPG Paints Arena. Both players felt that the group needed to simplify its game in order to play to its true identity.

Buffalo was held off the scoresheet—but not due to a lack of trying—as the Sabres put together a 35-shot performance in Pittsburgh, including a team-best five shots from Jeff Skinner and four shots each from Dylan Cozens, Zemgus Girgensons, and JJ Peterka.

Despite their offensive chances, the Sabres were unable to get anything by Penguins goaltender Tristan Jarry, who stopped all 35 shots to give Buffalo its first shutout loss of the season.

“I feel like we had a lot of chances to score tonight, [but] didn’t. It’s just kind of one of those things when you’ve got to find a way to get one by him—by Jarry. You know, he played really well, and I think that they did a pretty good job clearing second opportunities,” Okposo said. “But yeah, we obviously didn’t do enough to score tonight.”