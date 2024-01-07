At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Penguins 1

PITTSBURGH – Buffalo Sabres goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 40 of 41 shots en route to the Sabres’ 3-1 win over the Pittsburgh Penguins inside PPG Paints Arena on Saturday.

Zemgus Girgensons tallied the game-winning goal with 4:38 remaining in the game while Rasmus Dahlin put away an insurance goal to secure the victory.

Alex Tuch also scored while Tage Thompson, Mattias Samuelsson, Eric Robinson, and Connor Clifton each added an assist.

Rickard Rakell scored the Penguins’ lone goal. Tristan Jarry made 29 saves in the opposing net.

The win marked Buffalo’s second in a row to open the new year as the Sabres head home for a six-game homestand on Tuesday.