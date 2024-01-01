At the Horn | Senators 5 - Sabres 1

Tage Thompson scored for the Buffalo Sabres in a 5-1 loss to the Ottawa Senators inside Canadian Tire Centre on Sunday.

Buffalo held a 46-31 edge in shots but were unable to get anything else by Ottawa goaltender Anton Forsberg, who finished with 45 saves.

Jakob Chychrun, Zack Macewen, Dominik Kubalik, Mark Kastelic, and Artem Zub scored goals for the Senators.

Sabres goaltender Devon Levi stopped 26 of 30 shots faced.

Sabres coach Don Granato was unavailable for the game due to an illness for the second consecutive game. Rochester Americans coach Seth Appert assumed Granato’s duties behind the bench.