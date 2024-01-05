At the Horn | Sabres 6 - Canadiens 1

MONTREAL – Devon Levi stopped 32 of 33 shots while the Buffalo Sabres had nine different players record at least a point in a 6-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens inside Bell Centre on Thursday.

Buffalo held a 38-33 advantage in shots, led by Mattias Samuelsson with five shots and Rasmus Dahlin, Jeff Skinner, and Tage Thompson, who had four shots apiece.

Casey Mittelstadt and Skinner scored power-play goals early in the second before Joel Armia answered back with a shorthanded goal for the Canadiens.

The Sabres responded with four unanswered goals in the third from Jack Quinn, Thompson (2), and Dahlin as Levi made a flurry of saves in the final minutes, including a glove save on Cole Caufield to secure the victory.

Buffalo ended the night 2-for-4 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

Skinner (1+3), Thompson (2+1), Quinn (1+1), Dahlin (1+1), Mittelstadt (1+1), and Alex Tuch (0+2) all recorded multi-point performances in the win.