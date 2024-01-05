At the Horn | Sabres 6 - Canadiens 1

Buffalo opens two-game road swing with win over Montreal.

buf_atthehorn_01042024
By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

MONTREAL – Devon Levi stopped 32 of 33 shots while the Buffalo Sabres had nine different players record at least a point in a 6-1 win over the Montreal Canadiens inside Bell Centre on Thursday.

Buffalo held a 38-33 advantage in shots, led by Mattias Samuelsson with five shots and Rasmus Dahlin, Jeff Skinner, and Tage Thompson, who had four shots apiece.

Casey Mittelstadt and Skinner scored power-play goals early in the second before Joel Armia answered back with a shorthanded goal for the Canadiens.

The Sabres responded with four unanswered goals in the third from Jack Quinn, Thompson (2), and Dahlin as Levi made a flurry of saves in the final minutes, including a glove save on Cole Caufield to secure the victory.

Buffalo ended the night 2-for-4 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

Skinner (1+3), Thompson (2+1), Quinn (1+1), Dahlin (1+1), Mittelstadt (1+1), and Alex Tuch (0+2) all recorded multi-point performances in the win.

SCORING SUMMARY

Period 2, 5:33 (PP) – Casey Mittelstadt from Jeff Skinner and Rasmus Dahlin (1-0, BUF)

Levi stopped 15 of 15 shots in the opening period as the two teams went into the locker room tied 0-0.

The Canadiens thought they had the game’s first goal 2:06 into the second, but the Sabres challenged for goaltender interference. The call on the ice was overturned after video review determined Joel Armia interfered with Levi.

The Sabres opened the scoring just over three minutes later after JJ Peterka drew a slashing penalty on David Savard. Buffalo capitalized on the ensuing power play as Skinner fed Mittelstadt in front of the net for a one-timer to beat Allen.

Casey Mittelstadt gives Sabres 1-0 lead

Period 2, 6:59 (PP) – Jeff Skinner from Alex Tuch and Tage Thompson (2-0, BUF)

The Sabres added another power-play goal after Canadiens center Mitchell Stephens was assessed an interference penalty.

This time Tuch passed across the crease to Skinner, who lifted the puck over Allen’s glove to give Buffalo a 2-0 lead.

Jeff Skinner scores power play goal

Period 2, 13:19 (SH) – Joel Armia, unassisted (2-1, BUF)

Another power-play opportunity for the Sabres resulted in a shorthanded goal for the Canadiens. Armia stripped the puck from Dahlin and ripped a shot from the right circle to bring Montreal within one.

Period 3, 6:45 – Jack Quinn from JJ Peterka and Connor Clifton (3-1, BUF)

The Sabres entered the Canadiens' zone on the rush when Peterka dropped a pass back to Quinn, who skated into the slot and buried a shot off the post and in for his fourth goal in seven games.

Jack Quinn scores 4th goal of season

Period 3, 8:35 – Tage Thompson from Jeff Skinner and Alex Tuch (4-1, BUF)

Under two minutes later, Tuch fed Skinner behind the Montreal net before Skinner stickhandled in alone on Allen to set up Thompson for a tip-in. Thompson's 11th goal of the season extended the Buffalo lead to three goals.

Tage Thompson gives Sabres 4-1 lead

Period 3, 14:25 (EN) – Rasmus Dahlin from Mattias Samuelsson and Casey Mittelstadt (5-1, BUF)

Mittelstadt won the draw in the Sabres' zone before Dahlin floated a shot down ice and into the empty net.

Rasmus Dahlin scores empty net goal

Period 3, 18:32 – Tage Thompson from Jeff Skinner and Jack Quinn (6-1, BUF)

After the Sabres won another faceoff in the defensive zone, Quinn fed Skinner in the neutral zone to send Buffalo on a 2-on-1. Skinner hesitated and passed to Thompson in the right circle for his second tally of the night.

Tage Thompson scores 2nd goal of game

HIGHLIGHTS

Highlights from Sabres 6-1 win over Canadiens

UP NEXT

The Sabres close out their two-game road swing when they visit the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena on Saturday.

Pregame coverage begins at 6:30 p.m. on MSG/MSG+ with puck drop scheduled for 7. Radio coverage can be found on WGR 550.

News Feed

buffalo sabres how to vote in the 2024 nhl all star fan vote nhl all star game toronto february 3 2024 rasmus dahlin

How to vote in the 2024 NHL All-Star Fan Vote
buffalo sabres rasmus dahlin selected to 2024 nhl all star game toronto

Dahlin selected to 3rd consecutive NHL All-Star Game
buffalo sabres montreal canadiens preview lineup devon levi hometown january 4 2024

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Canadiens
how to watch buffalo sabres prospects at 2024 iihf world junior championship december 26 gothenburg sweden matt savoie noah ostlund anton wahlberg jiri kulich

Sabres at World Juniors | Schedules, how to watch, and updated results
buffalo sabres at montreal canadiens january 4 2024 how to watch players to watch need to know

Game Night | Sabres at Canadiens
buffalo sabres lecom practice january 3 2024 casey mittelstadt leads sabres with 31 points so far this season zach benson jordan greenway line

'An elite player' | Mittelstadt's linemates share thoughts on his productive start
buffalo sabres lecom practice report captain kyle okposo week to week with lower body injury coach don granato returns to practice following illness

Practice Report | Okposo week to week with lower-body injury, Granato returns from illness
buffalo sabres sharpen up this week's top headlines january 2 2024 sabres prospects at world juniors alex tuch embedded top storylines

Sharpen Up | Sabres at World Juniors update, top storylines
buffalo sabres goaltender eric comrie assigned to rochester americans january 1 2024

Sabres assign Comrie to Rochester 
buffalo sabres ottawa senators recap highlights tage thompson december 31 2023

Sabres fall to Senators in 2nd game of back-to-back set
buffalo sabres at ottawa senators at the horn recap december 31 2023 game highlights postgame comments tage thompson jeff skinner

At the Horn | Senators 5 - Sabres 1
buffalo sabres ottawa senators preview lineup december 31 2023

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Senators
buffalo sabres at ottawa senators december 31 2023 how to watch players to watch 

Game Night | Sabres at Senators
buffalo sabres versus Columbus Blue Jackets postgame report december 30 2023

Sabres erase 3rd-period deficit to earn OT win over Blue Jackets
buffalo sabres versus columbus blue jackets at the horn recap december 30 2023 game highlights postgame comments scoring summary casey mittelstadt jack quinn

At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Blue Jackets 2 (OT)
buffalo sabres versus columbus blue jackets game preview 5 things to know don granato seth appert casey mittelstadt tage thompson

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Blue Jackets
how to watch buffalo sabres vs. columbus blue jackets december 30 2023

Game Night | Sabres vs. Blue Jackets
buffalo sabres recall defenseman ryan johnson from rochester americans

Sabres recall Johnson from Amerks