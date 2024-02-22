At the Horn | Sabres 3 - Canadiens 2

Alex Tuch scored the go-ahead goal with 1:52 remaining in the second period and the Buffalo Sabres held on in the third to defeat the Montreal Canadiens 3-2 inside Bell Centre on Wednesday.

The Sabres found themselves down 2-1 early in the second, but Jeff Skinner tallied a power-play goal to tie the score at 2-2 before Tuch took advantage of a shorthanded breakaway.

The Canadiens had an opportunity to force overtime with a power play in the final minutes of the third period, but Dylan Cozens drew a hooking penalty on Juraj Slafkovsky to set up a 4-on-4 and secure the victory.

Zemgus Girgensons also scored for Buffalo while Henri Jokiharju, Cozens, and Tage Thompson each added an assist to extend their point streaks to three games.

Goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 29 saves, including 11 stops in the third, to earn his 15th win of the season.

Arber Xhekaj and Jayden Struble recorded goals for Montreal as the Sabres held Slafkovsky, who had been riding an eight-game point streak, and Nick Suzuki, who had posted points in 10 consecutive games, off the scoresheet.

Canadiens goaltender Sam Montembeault stopped 20 of 23 shots.

The Sabres’ penalty kill went a perfect 4-for-4 on the night while the power-play unit finished 1-for-3.