At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Kings 3

The Buffalo Sabres scored four unanswered goals en route to a 5-3 victory over the Los Angeles Kings inside Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday.

The Kings led 3-1 after the opening period before the Sabres added a pair of goals in the second and a pair in the third to secure the win.

JJ Peterka tallied two goals and an assist while Jack Quinn recorded a goal and two assists. Alex Tuch and Dylan Cozens also scored for Buffalo.

Goaltender Devon Levi stopped 38 of 41 shots in his first start since Jan. 9.

Anze Kopitar, Adrian Kempe, and Pierre-Luc Dubois each scored once for the Kings while Cam Talbot made 33 saves in the opposing net.

Forward Zemgus Girgensons exited the game with 12:48 left in the first period due to an upper-body injury and did not return.