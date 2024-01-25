At the Horn | Sabres 5 - Kings 3

Buffalo scores 4 unanswered goals to defeat Los Angeles in 2nd game of back-to-back set.

buf_atthehornupdates
By Katelyn Kardaman
@katelynkardaman Sabres.com

The Buffalo Sabres scored four unanswered goals en route to a 5-3 victory over the Los Angeles Kings inside Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday.

The Kings led 3-1 after the opening period before the Sabres added a pair of goals in the second and a pair in the third to secure the win.

JJ Peterka tallied two goals and an assist while Jack Quinn recorded a goal and two assists. Alex Tuch and Dylan Cozens also scored for Buffalo.

Goaltender Devon Levi stopped 38 of 41 shots in his first start since Jan. 9.

Anze Kopitar, Adrian Kempe, and Pierre-Luc Dubois each scored once for the Kings while Cam Talbot made 33 saves in the opposing net.

Forward Zemgus Girgensons exited the game with 12:48 left in the first period due to an upper-body injury and did not return.

SCORING SUMMARY

Period 1, 2:55 – Anze Kopitar from Adrian Kempe and Matt Roy (1-0, LAK)

Vladislav Gavrikov sent a pass to Roy at the Sabres’ blue line to set up the Kings on the rush. Roy dropped a pass back to Kempe, who fed Kopitar in the low slot to deflect the puck into the net and give Los Angeles an early lead.

Period 1, 5:01 – JJ Peterka from Dylan Cozens (1-1)

Peterka had an answer just over two minutes later as the Sabres forced a turnover in their own end to give themselves an odd-man rush. Peterka dished a pass to Cozens in the slot for a one-timer before Peterka put away the rebound at the backdoor.

JJ Peterka scores 15th goal of season

Period 1, 5:24 – Adrian Kempe from Drew Doughty and Quinton Byfield (2-1, LAK)

The Kings responded 23 seconds later after winning a faceoff in the Sabres’ zone. Kempe stickhandled out of the way of Rasmus Dahlin and buried a shot from the left circle to take back the lead.

Period 1, 9:44 (PP) – Pierre-Luc Dubois from Alex Laferriere and Brandt Clarke (3-1, LAK)

After Tage Thompson went to the penalty box for slashing, Los Angeles extended its lead with seven seconds left on the ensuing power play. Dubois beat Levi glove side to put the Kings up 3-1 midway through the opening period.

Period 2, 8:22 – JJ Peterka from Jack Quinn (3-2, LAK)

Peterka scored his second of the night 8:22 into the second to bring the Sabres within one. Quinn intercepted a pass at his own blue line and fed a streaking Peterka, who collected the puck and beat Talbot blocker side on the breakaway.

JJ Peterka scores 2nd goal of game

Period 2, 10:30 – Jack Quinn from Casey Mittelstadt and Ryan Johnson (3-3)

The Sabres tied the score 2:08 later when Mittelstadt entered the Los Angeles zone with speed, dropping a pass back to Quinn at the point. Quinn skated into the high slot and ripped a shot into the top-left corner of the net to make it 3-3.

Jack Quinn ties game at 3-3

Period 3, 5:49 – Alex Tuch from Eric Robinson and Peyton Krebs (4-3, BUF)

Buffalo took its first lead of the night as Krebs won a puck battle in the corner to get the puck to an open Robinson behind the net. Robinson backhanded a pass to Tuch in front of the net before Tuch beat Talbot over his left shoulder.

Alex Tuch gives Sabres 4-3 lead

Period 3, 8:54 – Dylan Cozens from JJ Peterka and Jack Quinn (5-3, BUF)

Just over two minutes later, Cozens buried a shot from the high slot to give the Sabres a two-goal lead.

Dylan Cozens makes it 5-3 Sabres

HIGHLIGHTS

Highlights from Sabres 5-3 win over Kings

UP NEXT

The Sabres close out their three-game road trip in San Jose on Saturday. Pregame coverage on MSG/MSG+ begins at 3:30 p.m. with puck drop scheduled for 4. Radio coverage can be found on WGR 550.

News Feed

buffalo sabres los angeles kings game preview lineup starting goalie january 24 2024

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Kings
buffalo sabres at los angeles kings game night january 24 2024 how to watch players to watch

Game Night | Sabres at Kings
buffalo sabres anaheim ducks recap highlights kyle okposo january 24 2024

Sabres' comeback falls short in loss to Ducks
buffalo sabres at anaheim ducks at the horn game recap january 23 2024 postgame comments game highlights jordan greenway kyle okposo

At the Horn | Ducks 4 - Sabres 2
buffalo sabres anaheim ducks preview lineup jeff skinner tage thompson

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres at Ducks
buffalo sabres at anaheim ducks game night january 23 2024 how to watch players to watch 

Game Night | Sabres at Ducks 
buffalo sabres lecom practice report jeff skinner nears return could play tuesday devon levi readies for next opportunity in net 

Practice Report | Skinner nears return; Levi readies for next opportunity 
buffalo sabres sharpen up january 22 2024 this weeks top headlines 3 game road trip out west 

Sharpen Up | Sabres open 3-game road trip out west Tuesday in Anaheim
buffalo sabres recall jacob bryson rochester americans january 22 2024

Sabres recall Bryson from Amerks
buffalo sabres recall devon levi assign eric comrie to rochester americans january 21 2024

Sabres recall Levi, assign Comrie to Amerks
buffalo sabres versus tampa bay lightning postgame report dylan cozens scores lone goal sabres close out homestand with loss to lightning

Sabres close out homestand with loss to Lightning
buffalo sabres assign jacob bryson to rochester americans january 20 2024

Sabres assign Bryson to Rochester
buffalo sabres tampa bay lightning at the horn recap january 20 2024 dylan cozens ukko pekka luukkonen

At the Horn | Lightning 3 - Sabres 1
buffalo sabres versus tampa bay lightning game preview january 20 2024 5 things to know as the sabres close out their 6 game homestand

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Lightning
buffalo sabres loan devon levi to rochester americans recall eric comrie

Sabres recall Comrie, loan Levi to Amerks
how to watch buffalo sabres vs tampa bay lightning january 20 2024

Game Day | Sabres vs. Lightning
buffalo sabres practice report jeff skinner mattias samuelsson erik johnson injury updates

Skinner, Samuelsson return to practice with Sabres
buffalo sabres chicago blackhawks recap highlights ukko pekka luukkonen shuout streak

Luukkonen extends shutout streak in 3-0 win over Blackhawks