Buffalo Sabres (33-32-5) at Edmonton Oilers (41-21-4)

Thursday, March 21 at 9 p.m.

The Sabres continue their five-game road trip with a visit to Edmonton on Thursday after going 1-2 to start the road swing.

Buffalo currently sits five points out of a playoff spot as the Detroit Red Wings hold the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference with 76 points.